Reception Held at TR Nicosia Embassy for African EMU Students and Personnel Members

For the first time, the Republic of Turkey (TR) Embassy in Nicosia organized a reception for African students and personnel members of Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU). With the reception, it was aimed to strengthen the relations with Africa and to exchange views. The event that was held on Friday, 16 February, 2024 at TR Embassy in Nicosia was attended by TR Nicosia Ambassador and Lawyer Metin Feyzioğlu, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç, Vice Rector for Promotion and Institutional Communication Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Assistant General Secretary Kazım Hakverdi, Visual Media Affairs Coordinator Serkan Şen, representatives of the International Office and International Student Activity and Societies Unit and, Presidents of African Student Societies.

Meeting with African students and personnel members of EMU, TR Nicosia Ambassador and Lawyer Metin Feyzioğlu devoted close attention to the guests, having conversations with each of them. Visiting each table separately, Lawyer Feyzioğlu’s sincerity was taken kindly by the participants of the event. Having conversations with the African students and personnel members during the reception, Feyzioğlu exchanged views with the guests.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Hasan Kılıç thanked the TR Embassy personnel, especially TR Nicosia Ambassador and Lawyer Feyzioğlu and TR Nicosia Embassy Undersecretary Simay Şaşkın for their kind invitation.

At the end of the reception, student representatives presented a Cypriot Lefkara work panel to Feyzioğlu. On the other hand, Feyzioğlu presented souvenirs to African students and personnel members.