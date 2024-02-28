Mahulu Leads the Charge in Sustainable Fashion with Innovative Use of Recycled Materials

Mahulu Wetsuits In Action Mahulu Wetsuits Chart Mahulu Wetsuits Size

Mahulu, a trailblazing brand in the water sports apparel industry, is making waves by showcasing its commitment to sustainability through the innovative use of recycled materials. Renowned for its eco-friendly wetsuits and gear, Mahulu is setting new industry standards by using eco-foam instead of neoprene in the manufacturing of its wetsuits, as well as recycled polyester.

Reducing Environmental Impact: Mahulu's innovative use of recycled materials significantly reduces the environmental impact associated with traditional manufacturing. Their eco-foam is made from oyster shells, sugar cane, natural rubber and non-edible plant oil. This means that their wetsuits are biodegradable, thereby avoiding incineration or landfill at the end of their useful life. The recycled polyester lining of their wetsuits is made from post-consumer plastic bottles and production waste, further reducing waste and therefore environmental impact.

They also have a partnership with Circular Flow, who specialize in recycling old wetsuits and turning them into new products which can also be recycled at the end of their useful life, further highlighting Mahulu’s commitment to sustainability.

Meticulous Craftsmanship: The process of transforming discarded materials into high-quality water sports apparel is a testament to Mahulu's meticulous craftsmanship. Each recycled oyster shell and plastic bottle is carefully repurposed, resulting in durable and functional products that not only meet but exceed industry standards. Mahulu's commitment to excellence extends to their wetsuit line, which is available in various thicknesses to suit different water temperatures, including 2/2 wetsuits, 3/2 wetsuits, 4/3 wetsuits, and 5/4 wetsuits. In addition to wetsuits, Mahulu also offers a selection of surf apparels including surf t-shirts, hoodies, and polos.

Quotes from Mahulu Chief Strategy Officer Gray Robinson: “The drive to be sustainable deeply influences how we make and consider our wetsuits. To us, they’re not products, but product cycles. Each step of the product’s life cycle has a positive impact on both people and the planet - from ecofoam, made of byproducts we’ve diverted from landfill, to 2% of sales going towards restoring coral reefs. Rather than ‘leave no trace’, our motto is ‘leave it better than you found it.’”

Consumer Empowerment: Mahulu believes in empowering consumers to make environmentally conscious choices. By choosing Mahulu products, customers not only enjoy top-quality water sports gear but also actively contribute to the reduction of waste and the promotion of a circular economy.

About Mahulu: Mahulu is a pioneering brand specializing in eco-friendly wetsuits and water sports apparel. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and environmental responsibility, Mahulu aims to be a trailblazer in redefining the water sports fashion landscape.

For more information on Mahulu's innovative use of recycled materials and their eco-friendly product range, visit https://mahulu.surf.


