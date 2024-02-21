What are the current market trends driving growth in the walkers and rollators industry?

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Walkers and Rollators Market by Type (3-wheeler rollator and walker, 4-wheeler rollator and walker, Others), by Application (65 to 85 years old, Above 85 years old, Young population), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" According to the report, the global walkers and rollators industry generated $1.66 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.91 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The global walkers and rollators market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising prevalence of sports-related injuries and musculoskeletal disorders, coupled with increased R&D activities and government investments in healthcare infrastructure. However, challenges such as the high cost of medical devices hinder market expansion. Despite this, opportunities emerge from the rapid growth of the geriatric population and the increasing incidence of ailments in developing nations. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key players.

