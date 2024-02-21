Military Embedded Satellite Systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2034: Visiongain

Visiongain has published a new report entitled Embedded Satellite Systems Market Report 2024-2034: Forecasts by Function (Hardware, Software), by Platform (Airborne Systems, Naval Systems, Land Systems), by System Type (Advanced Telecom Computing Architecture (ATCA), Compact-PCI (cPCI), Versa Module Europa (VME), Other), by Application (C4ISR Systems, Electronic Warfare Systems, Radar Systems, Sonar Systems, Navigation & Communication Systems), by Component (Processors, Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), Field-Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), Digital Signal Processors (DSPs), Software & Memory Systems, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis.

The global military embedded satellite systems market was valued at US$100.8 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

Global Military Modernization Programs and Defence Budget Allocations

Global military modernization programs and defence budget allocations drive investments in military embedded satellite systems to enhance communication capabilities and maintain strategic superiority. Nations worldwide are upgrading their military communication infrastructure to adapt to evolving threats and emerging technologies. For instance, countries like China and Russia are investing heavily in the development and deployment of advanced military satellite systems to bolster their national defence capabilities and project power in their respective regions. These investments contribute to the growth of the global military embedded satellite systems market.

Expansion of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) Operations

The expansion of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) operations necessitates advanced satellite systems capable of collecting, processing, and disseminating large volumes of data in real time. Military embedded satellite systems provide the backbone for ISR missions, facilitating the transmission of high-resolution imagery, signals intelligence, and other critical information to command centers and deployed forces. For example, satellite-based ISR platforms like the United States' Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS) provide early warning and detection capabilities for missile launches and other threats, highlighting the importance of satellite systems in ISR operations.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Military Embedded Satellite Systems Market?

The global Military Embedded Satellite System market, like many other industries, experienced significant disruptions and shifts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic, which emerged in late 2019, led to widespread economic challenges, supply chain disruptions, and changes in defence spending priorities, influencing the dynamics of the military embedded satellite system market.

One notable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the military embedded satellite system market was the interruption in manufacturing and supply chain operations. Lockdowns, travel restrictions, and workforce limitations imposed to curb the spread of the virus hindered the production and timely delivery of components essential for embedded satellite systems. This resulted in delays in project timelines, affecting both ongoing and planned deployments.

Furthermore, the economic fallout from the pandemic prompted several nations to reassess their defence budgets and priorities. Governments facing financial constraints due to the pandemic shifted their focus to immediate healthcare and economic recovery needs, leading to potential delays or adjustments in defence spending. This reallocation of resources could impact investment in new military technologies, including embedded satellite systems.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Growing Demand for Remote Sensing and Earth Observation Applications

The growing demand for remote sensing and earth observation applications in military operations drives the adoption of satellite systems equipped with advanced sensors and imaging capabilities. Military embedded satellite systems enable high-resolution imaging, terrain mapping, and environmental monitoring for situational awareness and mission planning purposes. For instance, synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites provide all-weather, day-and-night imaging capabilities that are invaluable for military reconnaissance, surveillance, and target acquisition (RSTA) missions in various operational theaters.

Emergence of Space-Based Anti-Satellite (ASAT) Threats

The emergence of space-based anti-satellite (ASAT) threats poses challenges to the security and resilience of military embedded satellite systems, driving investments in countermeasures and defensive capabilities. ASAT weapons, including kinetic kill vehicles, directed energy weapons, and electronic warfare (EW) systems, pose a significant risk to satellite constellations and space-based assets. Military organizations are developing and deploying measures to protect satellite systems from ASAT threats, including maneuverable satellites, hardened communication links, and space situational awareness (SSA) capabilities. For example, the U.S. Space Force is tasked with defending military satellites and space assets from hostile attacks through a combination of active and passive defense measures, highlighting the importance of safeguarding military embedded satellite systems from emerging threats in space.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Investments in Military Satellite Systems Opportunities for Market Players

In the realm of military embedded satellite systems, there exists a significant market opportunity tied to investments in these advanced technologies. Governments and defence agencies worldwide are recognizing the strategic importance of satellite systems for enhancing military capabilities, including communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, and navigation. As defence budgets are allocated, a notable opportunity emerges for market players to capitalize on the increasing demand for sophisticated military satellite solutions.

Investments in military satellite systems present an avenue for market players to engage in research, development, and innovation, aligning their offerings with the evolving needs of defence organizations. The funding directed toward these systems enables the exploration of cutting-edge technologies, such as miniaturization, improved bandwidth, and enhanced security features. This creates a fertile ground for industry participants to distinguish themselves by delivering solutions that cater to the specific requirements of military applications.

Ongoing Military Modernization Programs by Various Nations, Leading to the Adoption of Advanced Satellite Systems

In recent years, the global landscape of military capabilities has been undergoing significant transformations, driven by ongoing military modernization programs initiated by various nations. As part of these modernization efforts, there has been a notable emphasis on the adoption of advanced satellite systems to enhance communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, and overall strategic capabilities. This presents a significant market opportunity within the military embedded satellite systems sector.

One of the primary drivers of this opportunity is the recognition among nations that modern warfare requires cutting-edge technologies for effective command, control, and intelligence. Advanced satellite systems play a crucial role in providing real-time and secure communication channels, enabling military forces to coordinate operations seamlessly and respond rapidly to evolving threats. As part of ongoing military modernization programs, nations are investing in the development and deployment of satellites with enhanced capabilities, such as higher bandwidth, improved resolution, and greater agility.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the military embedded satellite systems market are BAE Systems plc, Elbit Systems Ltd, General Dynamics Corporation, Honeywell International Inc, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd, Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

16 Jan 2024, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has been given a contract by the Space Development Agency (SDA) to construct eighteen spacecraft for its Tranche 2 Tracking Layer constellation. In order to offer initial missile defence mission capabilities, Lockheed Martin will supply 16 wide field of view missile warning/missile tracking space vehicles with infrared sensors and two space vehicles with missile defence infrared sensors that can create fire control-quality tracks.

05 Dec 2023, Northrop Grumman Corporation and Rohde & Schwarz inked an MOU to work together on turn-key solutions for 5th-to-4th generation interoperability. The MOU tackles the difficulties that exist now and in the future in tying together American and European assets in the air, land, and marine domains.

