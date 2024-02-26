Roomies Unveils Annual Housing Report: Key Data for Renters in 2024 Revealed
Roomies database provides insight for the US housing market in 2024
Overall, Roomies' annual housing report aims to provide renters with valuable information to navigate the complex housing market and make the best decisions for their future.”LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, February 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By comparing data from 2022 to 2023, Roomies' Housing Report offers a glimpse into what renters can expect in 2024, including changes in rental prices and availability across various cities in the United States.
Some Quick Facts:
-Roomies has over 3 million users and 110,000 active listings, and our main competitor is Craigslist.
-Overall, rents in the USA have increased by an average of just over 4.7% during the 2022-2023 period. 2024 is predicted to continue along the same path.
-Renters are finding luck in areas that historically have been very competitive and not finding as much price relief as they migrate to new areas.
-Boston and other northeast markets have experienced decreases in rooms and increases in prices (Maine).
-We currently have the largest percentage of users in our history seeking to team up with potential renters and find accommodations together (6.2%, around 200,000 users). This tells us the market is becoming more competitive and renters are looking for ways to share the financial burden of renting a home.
What will you find in this report?
-A comprehensive list of average rents per state along with percentage increases for the 2022 vs. 2023 period.
-The fastest-growing markets for renters in 2024, as well as the cheapest cities to consider for those looking to make a move.
-Surprising finds, such as the increase in available rooms in New York, San Diego, and Los Angeles, which go against popular trends of limited housing supply in major cities.
- Unexpected areas of price drops and availability.
-Fun facts and unexpected tidbits.
Renters can use the data in this report to make informed decisions about their housing in 2024, taking into account factors such as supply and demand, industry growth, and regional affordability.
