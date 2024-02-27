At Home Care Group Provides Home Assistance and Companionship in Bend, OR
At Home Care Group
At Home Care Group Provides Home Assistance and Companionship in Bend, ORBEND, OREGON, US STATE, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At Home Care Group is pleased to announce that they offer home assistance and companionship for elderly clients in Bend, OR. They recognize that loneliness and depression can be significant problems for aging individuals and aim to provide the necessary assistance to maintain their health in an independent living environment.
At Home Care Group understands that many seniors aging in place require assistance with household chores and can benefit from having someone to talk to throughout the day. With their home assistance and companionship programs, their clients will work with a trained caregiver who can help with daily tasks like laundry, cooking, dishes, medication reminders, dressing, bathing, and toileting. These caregivers become friends with the clients, ensuring they have someone in their homes to stave off loneliness and help them maintain a healthy environment.
At Home Care Group works closely with families to develop an effective care plan to meet each client’s unique needs, from help with daily tasks like grocery shopping and household chores to personal care. As a client’s needs change, their team will adjust the care strategy to ensure seniors always have the support necessary to keep them healthy and safe in their homes as long as possible. These home assistance and companionship services in Bend, OR, are the ideal solution for seniors not ready to move into assisted living or other care facilities.
Anyone interested in learning about their home assistance and companionship services in Bend, OR, can find out more by visiting the At Home Care Group website or calling 1-458-292-5010.
About At Home Care Group: At Home Care Group is a trusted Oregon in-home care service that ensures clients can remain comfortably in their homes without compromising health and safety. Their qualified caregivers create personalized care plans based on each individual’s needs, giving them peace of mind. They provide on-site evaluations, customized solutions, and one-on-one personalized care to help seniors age in place safely. Families can rest assured their loved ones are in good hands with the At Home Care Group team.
Company: At Home Care Group
Address: 856 NW Bond St., Suite 230
City: Bend
State: OR
Zip code: 97703
Telephone number: 1-458-292-5010
Email address: EDbend@athomecareonyx.com
At Home Care Group - Bend
At Home Care Group - Bend
+1 458-292-5010
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Other