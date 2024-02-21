SOC as a Service Market

Data breaches are increasing which focusing on cybersecurity process driving the SOC as a service market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The SOC as a Service Market Size Reach USD 9.9 Billion by 2031 at 8.2% CAGR, Key Factors behind Market’s Hyper Growth." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global SOC as a service market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 280 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14544

Rise in demand for work-from-home and remote working policies since the COVID-19 pandemic which has propelled the demand for better security and endpoint management policies, and the increasing number of cyber-attacks and fraud cases fuel the growth of the global SOC as a service market. The development of advanced communication technologies such as 5G communication networks and cloud technology present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

The SOC as a service market is segmented on the basis of service type, enterprise size, application area, industry vertical, and region. Depending on the service type, the market is classified into prevention services, detection services, and incident response services. Based on enterprise size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. The application area covered in the study includes network security, endpoint security, application security, database security, and others. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is classified into, BFSI, healthcare, government and public sector, IT and telecom, retail, manufacturing, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A14544

Based on application area, the network security segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global SOC as a service market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing need for network security solutions globally. However, the endpoint security segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. This is due to the growing remote working trends worldwide.

Based on service type, the prevention services segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global SOC as a service market in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. This is owing to the high demand for preventive security solutions globally. However, the detection services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the growing demand for detection security services worldwide.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14544

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global SOC as a service market, and is anticipated to manifest the largest revenue growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of cyber-attacks in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, due to the adoption of innovation technologies and advancements in the retail sector in the region.

The key players profiled in the SOC as a service market analysis are Atos SE, AT&T, Arctic Wolf Networks, Check Point Software Technologies, Cloudflare, Inc., Fortinet Inc., IBM CORPORATION, NTT, THALES Group, and Verizon. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (280 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contingent-workforce-management-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Scenario

● The global SOC as a service market witnessed a stable growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to rise in the drift of work from home and remote working trends during the period.

● Moreover, business organizations were busy handling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and additional security & risk management considerations that became apparent during the period. This, in turn, heightened the demand for building advanced security operation centers to monitor the spectrum of an organization's IT infrastructure, including network, endpoints, and cloud.

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.