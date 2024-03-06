Robotics Technology Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Robotics Technology Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the robotics technology market size is predicted to reach $170. 64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%.
The growth in the robotics technology market is due to the increasing shift towards automation. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest robotics technology market share. Major players in the robotics technology market include Asea Brown Boveri Group (ABB), FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
Robotics Technology Market Segments
1. By Type: Industrial Robots, Mobile Robots, Service Robots, Other Types
2. By Component: Hardware, Software, Service
3. By End User: Aerospace Manufacturing, Agriculture, Automotive Manufacturing, Building Maintenance, Chemical and Fuel Processing, Construction, Consumer Products Manufacturing, Other End Users
4. By Geography: The global robotics technology market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The robotics technology refer to the engineering and operation of machines capable of performing physical tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously on behalf of humans. The primary goal of robotics is to build devices that work automatically and perform complex jobs faster and more efficiently than humans. Robotics can take on several forms and is used in various verticals to reduce errors, increase efficiency, and cut down the long work hours.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Robotics Technology Market Characteristics
3. Robotics Technology Market Trends And Strategies
4. Robotics Technology Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Robotics Technology Market Size And Growth
……
27. Robotics Technology Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Robotics Technology Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
