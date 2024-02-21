Probiotic Drinks Market will Surpass $23.72 Billion at 6.94% CAGR Growth | SNS Insider
The global probiotic drink market is expected to experience significant growth due to increasing consumer awareness of the health benefits of probiotics.
The probiotic drink market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing consumer awareness of gut health benefits and demand for functional beverages”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by increasing consumer awareness, expanding product offerings, and a growing emphasis on natural and organic ingredients. As health-conscious consumers continue to prioritize gut health and overall wellness, the demand for probiotic beverages is likely to remain strong in the foreseeable future.
— SNS insider
The probiotic drink market is experiencing rapid growth as consumers become more aware of the health benefits associated with consuming probiotics. Probiotic drinks are known to improve gut health, boost immunity, and promote overall well-being. With an increasing focus on preventive healthcare and wellness, the demand for probiotic drinks is expected to continue rising in the coming years.
Market Size-
The SNS Insider report indicates that the Probiotic Drink Market was valued at USD 13.87 billion in 2022, and it is projected to achieve a market size of USD 23.72 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.94% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Some of the major key players studied in this report are:
GCMMF (AMUL), Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Denone SA, Bio-K+, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, NextFoods, Inc., PepsiCo Inc, and Harmless Harvest.
Market Report Scope –
The Probiotic Drink Market is growing Due to its nutritional value, Probiotic beverages are beneficial for gut health and digestion, as well as for mental health, as well as for reducing the risk of allergic reactions, among other benefits. As a result, consumers prefer probiotic beverages over regular soft drinks due to these many benefits. The main players on the market have expanded their product offering with a wide range of products due to increased demand for pure and organic ingredients in Probiotic beverages.
Market Growth Factors –
Several health benefits, including digestive health, weight loss, and immune function, are associated with the consumption of probiotic beverages, which help maintain a healthy balance of stomach bacteria. The bowel movements and absorption of nutrients improve when you drink these beverages regularly. Furthermore, these drinks promote mental health as several studies have proven that mood and mental health are linked with gut health. Thus, the product helps reducing depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder OCD, and autism. Innovative products with a variety of flavours and attractive packaging have been introduced by the manufacturers of probiotic drinks. But manufacturers may find it difficult to choose a large strain as there are differences between these strains in their performance. The most common strains used in the production of these products are Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium.
Segmentation Analysis –
On the basis of type, the Probiotic Drink Market is divided into Fruit Based, Dairy Based Drinks. According to market data, the Dairy Based segment accounted for a majority share of the probiotic’s drinks market in 2022. Fermented milk or yogurt beverages are traditionally associated with probiotics, because the bacteria and dairy products have a good relationship. Some conventional or regional dairy products are becoming more and more popular all over the world. Lactobacillus, Streptococcus and Bifidobacterium are included in the Probiotic Drinks market segmentation based on bacteria. In 2022, the Lactobacillus segment is expected to lead market growth, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 2022. Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which has increased the demand during the study period, are the most frequent strains of bacteria in use for producing these products. Because of this, it's the most common type of bacteria found in Probiotic drinks.
Impact of Covid-19 on Probiotic Drink Market :
• The impact of Covid-19 on the probiotic drink market has been significant, with both positive and negative effects. On one hand, the increased focus on health and immunity during the pandemic has led to a surge in demand for probiotic products, including probiotic drinks. Consumers are increasingly turning to these products as a way to support their immune systems and overall well-being.
• However, the pandemic has also disrupted supply chains and distribution channels, leading to challenges in sourcing ingredients and getting products to market. This has resulted in some probiotic drink manufacturers facing production delays and shortages, impacting their ability to meet consumer demand.
• Additionally, the economic downturn caused by Covid-19 has led to changes in consumer spending habits, with many people cutting back on non-essential purchases like specialty beverages. This has had a negative impact on sales of probiotic drinks, as consumers prioritize essential items over discretionary purchases.
Key Regional Development –
As a result of early adoption, a tradition of fermented foods, established brands and a health-conscious culture, Europe is expected to dominate the market for probiotic drinks in this region during the forecast period, contributing to a high level of awareness and acceptance of probiotic drinks in this region. Increasing awareness of health, rising disposable income and an increase in the number of consumers interested in beverages are projected to drive strong growth in Asia Pacific over the forecast period which will further stimulate demand.
Key Takeaway
In recent years, the Probiotic Drink Market has grown on account of increasing demand for Functional beverages to promote gastrointestinal health. The product is becoming more widely known and understood by consumers, who are aware of its importance for their digestive health. Demand for the product has also increased as a result of growing health awareness among customers, in particular young people. Due to the availability of ready to drink products for consumption at home on demand, the market has grown and this is leading to an increase in Probiotic Drink Market.
Probiotic Drink Market Challenges:
• Lack of consumer awareness: Many consumers are still not fully aware of the benefits of probiotic drinks and how they can improve gut health. This lack of understanding can hinder the growth of the market.
• Competition from other health beverages: The probiotic drink market faces stiff competition from other health beverages such as kombucha, kefir, and coconut water. These alternatives offer similar health benefits and can attract consumers away from probiotic drinks.
• Shelf stability issues: Probiotic drinks require refrigeration to maintain their live cultures, which can be a challenge for retailers and distributors in terms of storage and transportation. This limitation can restrict the availability of probiotic drinks in certain markets.
• Regulatory challenges: The probiotic drink market is subject to strict regulations regarding labeling, health claims, and ingredient sourcing. Meeting these regulatory requirements can be costly and time-consuming for manufacturers, especially smaller companies.
Recent Developments -
A new Pineapple Paradise flavour, combining pineapple, tangerine, Szechuan peppercorn, and cinnamon, was introduced in June 2023 by Wildwonder, famous for its innovative sparkling prebiotic + probiotic beverages. This drink is intended to target gut health and immune system, containing live probiotics, prebiotic fibre, small amounts of sugar and no calories. The addition offers a distinctive taste of California's fresh fruits and vegetables, in line with the founder's culture heritage. The drink will be included in the expansion.
Chobani introduced the Chobani Zero Sugar drink, a delicious and novel option that does not contain any added sugars on June 23, 2023. This ProteinPacked on The Go beverage is prepared with pure ingredients, giving consumers a healthy and nutrient choice.
