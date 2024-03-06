Rare Earth Metals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $9.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Rare Earth Metals Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the rare earth metals market size is predicted to reach $9.38 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

The growth in the rare earth metals market is due to an increase in the demand for electronics. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest rare earth metals market share. Major players in the rare earth metals market include Hastings Technology Metals Limited, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd., Showa Denko K.K., Hitachi Metals Ltd., Materion Corporation.

Rare Earth Metals Market Segments

1. By Product Type: Light Rare Earth Metals, Heavy Earth Metals, Other Product Types

2. By Metal Type: Neodymium, Yttrium, Dysprosium, Terbium, Europium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Other Metal Types

3. By Application: Catalysts, Ceramics/Glass, Glass Polishing, Metallurgy, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global rare earth metals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Rare earth metals refer to all the chemical elements from Group 3 that are made up of three other elements that have properties such as fluorescent, conductive, and magnetic and are either silver, silvery-white, or gray in color and play a vital role in a clean-tech-driven economy.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Rare Earth Metals Market Characteristics

3. Rare Earth Metals Market Trends And Strategies

4. Rare Earth Metals Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Rare Earth Metals Market Size And Growth

……

27. Rare Earth Metals Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Rare Earth Metals Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

