Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on the Senate taking the lead in Charter Change deliberations

PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release
February 21, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE SENATE TAKING THE LEAD IN CHARTER CHANGE DELIBERATIONS

It is worth noting that the Senate has heeded the President's earlier call to be at the forefront of crafting proposed Charter changes, specifically on the economic provisions in the Constitution, preserving the bicameral nature of the legislation. This was even before the "word war" between the two Chambers escalated.

By taking the lead in this crucial process, the Senate demonstrates its commitment to shaping the future of our nation through thoughtful and deliberate constitutional amendments. Let us hope that this collaborative effort results in positive changes that benefit all Filipinos.

Umaasa rin ako na ngayong gumugulong na ang proseso sa dalawang kapulungan ng Kongreso, maiisantabi na ang mga bangayan sa usaping ito at gampanan ang sinumpaan naming mandato, ang pagiging mambabatas at taga taguyod ng kapakanan ng nakararami nating kababayan at interes ng bayan.

