Hontiveros Secures Contract Workers' Inclusion in Wage Hike Bill

Senator Risa Hontiveros has guaranteed that individuals employed under contractual agreements, sub-contractual agreements, or manpower agencies earning the minimum wage will be included in the bill proposing a P100 increase in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers.

"Sinigurado nating hindi maiiwan sa umento sa sahod ang construction workers, security guards, utilities, waiters, at iba pang manggagawa sa service sector, na kadalasan ay contractual o sub contractual. Ito ay paraan para maipamalas natin ang equal treatment at fair labor practices para sa lahat ng manggagawa, ano pa man ang kanyang employment status," she said.

The Senate recently passed Senate Bill No. 2534, also known as the "P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023," which mandates a P100 daily wage hike for all private sector workers, both agricultural and non-agricultural sectors. The measure was sponsored by Committee on Labor chairperson Sen. Jinggoy Estrada.

"Ako po ay masaya at madaling maipapasa ang P100 wage increase para sa mga manggagawa. Ito ay malaking tulong sa pang-araw araw na pakikibaka nila para mabuhay sa halagang minimum wage. Umaasa akong mabilis din itong maisasabatas para agad na mapakinabangan ng ating mga kababayan," she remarked.

While the proposed P100 wage increase is a significant step towards providing much-needed relief to minimum wage earners, Hontiveros stressed that it falls short of addressing the broader goal of achieving a "living wage" for workers and their families.

In a study conducted by the IBON Foundation, it was revealed that a family of five residing in the National Capital Region requires a daily wage of at least P1,193 to sustain a decent standard of living. However, as of July 16, 2023, the NCR's daily minimum wage stands at only half of that amount, P610.

"Hindi dito natatapos ang pagsisikap nating mabigyan ng disenteng buhay ang ating mga manggagawa. There is an urgent need for reforms to enhance the effectiveness of wage-setting mechanisms and strengthen workers' bargaining power that will help us further uplift the lives of our minimum wage workers.," she concluded.