Warehouse Automation Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
As per TBRC's market forecast, the warehouse automation market size is predicted to reach $36.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.
The growth in the warehouse automation market is due to the rise in e-commerce sales. North America region is expected to hold the largest warehouse automation market share. Major players in the warehouse automation market include Viastore Systems Inc., ABB Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group AG, Omron Corporation, Daifuku Co Ltd., Yaskawa Electric Corp Inc.
Warehouse Automation Market Segments
• By Type: Conveyor/Sortation Systems, Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS), Mobile Robots, Warehouse Management Systems (WMS), Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)
• By Component: Hardware, Software
• By Function: Inbound, Picking, Outbound
• By End User: General Merchandise, Healthcare, FMCG/Non-durable Goods, Other End Users
• By Geography: The global warehouse automation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The warehouse automation refer to devices or systems used to streamline repetitive warehouse operations and make them less labor intensive to generate greater operational efficiencies. Warehouse automation is an integral part of supply chain optimization, as it reduces time, effort, and errors caused by manual or repetitive tasks. These automated systems are transforming operational facilities by increasing the speed of inventory movement, increasing storage density, reducing labor costs, and improving human safety inside the facility.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Warehouse Automation Market Characteristics
3. Warehouse Automation Market Trends And Strategies
4. Warehouse Automation Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Warehouse Automation Market Size And Growth
……
27. Warehouse Automation Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Warehouse Automation Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
