Volumetric Video Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2024

The volumetric video market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%. ”
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the volumetric video market size is predicted to reach $8.09 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.5%.

The growth in the volumetric video market is due to the upsurge in the usage of augmented reality. North America region is expected to hold the largest volumetric video market share. Major players in the volumetric video market include Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications, Meta Platforms Inc., Sony Group Corporation, Intel Corporation, Canon Inc.

Volumetric Video Market Segments
• By Component: Hardware, Software, Services
• By Content Delivery: Projectors, AR/VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smartphones, Volumetric Displays
• By Application: Sports And Entertainment, Medical, Signage And Advertisement, Education And Training
• By Geography: The global volumetric video market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The volumetric video allows the audience to focus on the content and, therefore, the message by mirroring the unique visual and emotional reality of the filmed actors to the audience. The volumetric video are used to digitize a three-dimensional (3D) space, such as the volume of a space, object, or environment in real-time using a number of cameras set around a target. Volumetrically captured objects, environments, and living entities can be digitized and repositioned on the mobile, web, or virtual worlds and viewed in 3D.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Volumetric Video Market Characteristics
3. Volumetric Video Market Trends And Strategies
4. Volumetric Video Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Volumetric Video Market Size And Growth
……
27. Volumetric Video Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Volumetric Video Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

