Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Size To Worth US$ 28.7 Billion by 2032 | CAGR of 7.5%

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Report 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global outdoor sports apparel market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2023.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Report by Product Type (Top Wear, Bottom Wear, and Others), Mode of Sale (Retail Stores, Supermarkets, Brand Outlets, Discount Stores, Online Stores), End User (Men, Women, Kids), and Region 2024-2032". The global outdoor sports apparel market size reached US$ 14.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 28.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Outdoor Sports Apparel Industry:

● Rising Outdoor Activities:

As more people are engaging in outdoor activities, such as hiking, camping, cycling, and running, there is a growing need for suitable apparel. Outdoor enthusiasts require clothing that provides comfort, protection, and functionality specific to their chosen activities. The outdoor sports landscape is expanding to include a wide range of activities, ranging from extreme sports to leisurely outdoor recreation. Each activity has its unique apparel requirements, creating a diverse market for specialized clothing. Outdoor enthusiasts demand apparel that enhances their comfort and performance during outdoor adventures. Outdoor sports apparel is designed with features like moisture-wicking, breathability, and durability to meet these needs.

● Health and Wellness Trends:

The emphasis on leading active and healthy lifestyles is leading to more individuals participating in outdoor fitness activities, such as jogging, hiking, and yoga. This is catalyzing the demand for specialized outdoor sports apparel designed to enhance comfort and performance during exercise. People are becoming more aware of the importance of regular exercise and outdoor activities for physical and mental well-being. This awareness is prompting many to invest in appropriate outdoor sports apparel to support their fitness goals. Outdoor sports apparel is designed with features like moisture-wicking, breathability, and stretchability to optimize performance during workouts.

● Innovations in Fabric Technology:

Fabric innovations are leading to the development of materials that improve the performance of outdoor sports apparel. Moisture-wicking fabrics keep athletes dry by efficiently moving sweat away from the skin, while breathable materials regulate body temperature, enhancing comfort during physical activities. Advanced fabric technologies are resulting in more durable and long-lasting outdoor apparel. Abrasion-resistant and tear-resistant fabrics are crucial for withstanding the rigors of outdoor adventures, making gear investment-worthy for consumers.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Industry:

● Adidas AG

● Columbia Sportswear Company

● Cotswold Outdoor (Outdoor and Cycle Concepts Limited)

● L. L. Bean Inc.

● Lululemon athletica inc.

● Mizuno Corporation

● Mountain Warehouse Ltd.

● Nike Inc.

● Patagonia Inc.

● Puma SE

● Under Armour Inc.

● VF Corporation

Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

● Top Wear

● Bottom Wear

● Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been classified into top wear, bottom wear, and others.

By Mode of Sale:

● Retail Stores

● Supermarkets

● Brand Outlets

● Discount Stores

● Online Stores

Discount stores accounted for the largest market share due to their appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking affordable outdoor sports apparel options.

By End User:

● Men

● Women

● Kids

Men hold the biggest market share as traditionally, men have been the primary participants in outdoor sports and adventure activities, driving higher demand for outdoor sports apparel.

Regional Insights:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

North America enjoys the leading position in the outdoor sports apparel market on account of its vast outdoor recreational opportunities, a well-established outdoor sports culture, and a higher average consumer spending capacity in this market segment.

Global Outdoor Sports Apparel Market Trends:

Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable and eco-friendly outdoor sports apparel. Brands are responding by using recycled materials, reducing waste in production, and adopting eco-conscious practices.

Brands are investing in their online presence, enhancing user experience, and adopting digital marketing strategies, which is bolstering the growth of the market.

