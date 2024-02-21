Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market Report 2024 | Upcoming Trends, Demand, Growth and Forecast Till 2032

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, Saudi Arabia hair care market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% during 2024-2032.

UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group's report titled "Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market Report by Product Type (Shampoo, Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores, Online Retailing, and Others), and Region 2024-2032". Saudi Arabia hair care market is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Saudi Arabia Hair Care Industry:

● Changing Lifestyles of Individuals:

The growing demand for hair care due to changing lifestyles of individuals in Saudi Arabia is offering a positive market outlook. In line with this, the rising need for convenient hair care solutions, such as shampoos and quick-styling tools, among people with busy lifestyles and hectic working schedules is propelling the growth of the market. Moreover, people are increasingly preferring on-the-go grooming products that cater to their evolving preferences. In addition, individuals are seeking efficient and effective hair care options that maintain the quality of their hair.

● Increasing Awareness About the Importance of Healthy Hair:

The increasing awareness among individuals about the importance of maintaining healthy hair is supporting the growth of the market in the country. Additionally, people are becoming more conscious about their hair health and focusing on improving their overall appearance. Apart from this, the rising demand for hair care products enriched with essential vitamins, minerals, and natural ingredients that nourish and strengthen hair is bolstering the market growth. In addition, people are seeking products that address specific concerns like hair loss, dandruff, and scalp health.

● Rising Number of Beauty Parlors:

The rising number of beauty parlors and salons in Saudi Arabia is strengthening the growth of the market. In line with this, these beauty parlors offer a wide range of hair care services, including treatments, styling, and extensions, which is impelling the market growth. Moreover, the escalating demand for professional-grade hair care products among individuals is impelling the market growth in the country. Apart from this, the wide availability of specialized and salon-quality hair care products is bolstering the market growth.

Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:

● Shampoo

● Conditioner

● Hair Oil

● Others

On the basis of the product type, the market has been divided into shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

● Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

● Specialty Stores

● Convenience Stores

● Pharmacies/Drug Stores

● Online Retailing

● Others

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, pharmacies/drug stores, online retailing, and others.

Regional Insights:

● Northern and Central Region

● Western Region

● Eastern Region

● Southern Region

Region-wise, the Saudi Arabia hair care market is segmented into Northern and Central Region, Western Region, Eastern Region, and Southern Region.

Saudi Arabia Hair Care Market Trends:

People are seeking specialized solutions for specific hair concerns, such as hair loss, dandruff, and scalp health. In line with this, key players are developing hair care products that are tailored to address specific hair issues of individuals, which is impelling the market growth in the region.

The wide availability of hair care products through various distribution channels, such as online and offline stores, is propelling the market growth in the country. Apart from this, people are increasingly adopting e-commerce platforms, as they offer enhanced convenience and a diverse product selection.

