Shaftsbury Barracks - Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:24B3000574

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#:802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 1747 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal.

VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Custodial Interference.

ACCUSED: Rickey Amidon

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury responded to a Custodial Dispute along US Route 7 in Pownal. On arrival Troopers made contact with Rickey who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Rickey was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Custodial Interference. During the process, Rickey resisted arrest.

The Honorable Court ordered Rickey a court date of February 21, 2024 at 1230 hours at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division and held on $500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2024 at 1230 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Vally Corrections

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.