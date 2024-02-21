Shaftsbury Barracks - Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:24B3000574
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#:802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 1747 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal.
VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Custodial Interference.
ACCUSED: Rickey Amidon
AGE: 41
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury responded to a Custodial Dispute along US Route 7 in Pownal. On arrival Troopers made contact with Rickey who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Rickey was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Custodial Interference. During the process, Rickey resisted arrest.
The Honorable Court ordered Rickey a court date of February 21, 2024 at 1230 hours at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division and held on $500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2024 at 1230 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Vally Corrections
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.