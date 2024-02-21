Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,646 in the last 365 days.

Shaftsbury Barracks - Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:24B3000574

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: TROOPER CHAD JOHNSON                            

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                    

CONTACT#:802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 02/20/2024 at 1747 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal.

VIOLATION: DUI, Resisting Arrest, and Custodial Interference.

 

ACCUSED: Rickey Amidon                                              

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bennington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above-mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury responded to a Custodial Dispute along US Route 7 in Pownal. On arrival Troopers made contact with Rickey who showed signs of alcohol impairment. Rickey was ultimately placed under arrest for the suspicion of DUI - Alcohol and Custodial Interference. During the process, Rickey resisted arrest.

The Honorable Court ordered Rickey a court date of February 21, 2024 at 1230 hours at the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division and held on $500 bail.

  

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/21/2024 at 1230 hours            

COURT: Bennington Superior Court.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Vally Corrections      

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Shaftsbury Barracks - Multiple Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more