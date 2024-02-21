DNA Sequencing Market to Reach USD 25.47 Billion by 2025: Allied Market Research

DNA sequencing Industry

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the research, the global DNA sequencing market generated $9.05 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 25.47 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, holding more than half of the global DNA sequencing market. This segment is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the platforms segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2018 to 2025. The research also analyzes the services segment.

Based on application, the biomarkers and cancer segment contributed to the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the sequencing by synthesis segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the pyrosequencing segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America held more than two-fifths of the global DNA sequencing market and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

𝐋𝐀𝐌𝐄𝐀

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭

Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

