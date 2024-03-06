Weight Loss Supplements Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033.
The Business Research Company’s “Weight Loss Supplements Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the weight loss supplements market size is predicted to reach $67.79 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.0%.
The growth in the weight loss supplements market is due to the growing obese population. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest weight loss supplements market share. Major players in the weight loss supplements market include Nestle SA, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Kraft Heinz Company, Kellogg Company, Ajinomoto Co Inc., Amway Corp.
Weight Loss Supplements Market Segments
By Type: Liquid, Powder, Softgels, Pills, Other Types
By Ingredients: Vitamins & Minerals, Amino Acids, Natural Extracts/Botanicals
By Distribution: Offline Channel, Online Channel
By End User: Under 18 years, 18 to 40 years, 40 to 50 years, Above 50 years
By Geography: The global weight loss supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Weight loss supplements refer to dietary supplements that aid in weight loss by preventing the absorption of fat or carbs, reducing hunger, or accelerating metabolism. However, there is few scientific proofs that diet pills are effective. These supplements boost metabolism and thermogenesis while decreasing macronutrient absorption, hunger, body fat, and weight.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Weight Loss Supplements Market Characteristics
3. Weight Loss Supplements Market Trends And Strategies
4. Weight Loss Supplements Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Weight Loss Supplements Market Size And Growth
……
27. Weight Loss Supplements Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Weight Loss Supplements Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
