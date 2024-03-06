Global Recreational Boating Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The recreational boating market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $44.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 21, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Recreational Boating Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the recreational boating market size is predicted to reach $44.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the recreational boating market is due to the growing tourism industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest recreational boating market share. Major players in the recreational boating market include Lowe Boats, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd., Polaris Inc., Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Malibu Boats, Ferretti Group, Sea Ray.

Recreational Boating Market Segments

•By Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, Other Boats

•By Engine Placement: Outboards, Inboards, Other Engine Placements

•By Material Type: Aluminum, Fiberglass, Steel, Other Materials

•By Boat Size: Up to 20 Ft., 21 Ft. to 35 Ft., 36 Ft. to 50 Ft.

•By Activity Type: Cruising, Water Sports, Fishing

•By Geography: The global recreational boating market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The recreational boating is used for leisurely, fun, and pleasure activities of travelling on water in a boat. A recreational boat is any vessel that is capable of active, self-propelled movement and is primarily employed for enjoyment, fishing, or commercial purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Recreational Boating Market Characteristics

3. Recreational Boating Market Trends And Strategies

4. Recreational Boating Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Recreational Boating Market Size And Growth

……

27. Recreational Boating Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Recreational Boating Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

