Genetic Testing Market : to Surpass USD 40.9 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032 , Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Genetic Testing Market by Type (Predictive & Pre-Symptomatic Testing, Carrier Testing, Prenatal & Newborn Testing, Diagnostic Testing, Pharmacogenomic Testing, and Others), Technology (Cytogenetic Testing, Biochemical Testing, and Molecular Testing), and Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Genetic Disease Diagnosis, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global genetic testing market was valued for $15.5 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $40.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The rise in genetic diseases like Down syndrome, sickle cell disease, and phenylketonuria, along with an increasing adoption of genetic testing for cancer diagnosis, is projected to drive market growth. However, the high cost of genetic tests may impede this growth. Conversely, the market is expected to witness growth due to the significant presence of manufacturers producing genetic testing devices and increasing awareness among people about the benefits of genetic testing.

The prenatal and newborn testing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

In 2022, the prenatal and newborn testing segment dominated the market, capturing over one-third of the global genetic testing market revenue. It is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period, largely due to the substantial presence of market players manufacturing genetic testing devices. However, the pharmacogenomic testing segment is forecasted to experience notable growth, with a projected CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032, driven by heightened awareness among the population about genetic testing.

The molecular testing segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

In 2022, the molecular testing segment led the market, commanding over half of the global genetic testing market revenue. It is expected to remain at the forefront throughout the forecast period, driven by the widespread adoption of molecular testing for diagnosing genetic diseases. However, the cytogenetic testing segment is forecasted to achieve a notable CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2032.

The genetic disease diagnosis segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

In 2022, the genetic disease diagnosis segment dominated the market, comprising over two-fifths of the global genetic testing market revenue. It is expected to sustain its leading position throughout the forecast period, driven by the growing prevalence of genetic testing and increased adoption of genetic tests for diagnosing genetic diseases. However, the cancer diagnosis segment is anticipated to achieve a notable CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032, fueled by heightened awareness of genetic tests for cancer diagnosis.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.

In 2022, North America claimed the largest market share in terms of revenue, representing over two-fifths of the global genetic testing market. This was fueled by the concentration of genetic testing device manufacturers in the region and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as genetic disorders and cancer. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to experience the fastest CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is poised to dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to a rising population affected by cancer and a growing awareness of genetic testing in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V

CSL Limited

Luminex Corporation

