Privileged Access Management Market Surges to USD 21.8 Billion by 2033, at 19.21% CAGR | Marketresearch.biz

According to Marketresearch.biz, strict data protection regulations drive the need for enhanced measures to safeguard personal and commercial data. Rise in cyber security threats prompts businesses to prioritize privileged access security, utilizing management solutions to reduce breaches.

New York, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The privileged access management (PAM) market, valued at USD 3.93 billion in 2023, is poised for significant growth, projected to reach USD 21.8 billion by 2033 with a robust 19.21% CAGR.



The surge is driven by the heightened demand for multi-cloud and hybrid technologies and the escalating cybersecurity threats. PAM involves integrating advanced technologies to safeguard and control access to critical company data, aiming to enhance security and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to privileged accounts. Notably, PAM solutions employ strong authentication, permission, and auditing systems, strengthening defenses against both external and internal threats.

A key advantage of the PAM solutions market is its ability to centralize and simplify the management of privileged accounts, enabling automation to replace manual processes. This results in reduced administrative costs, improved accuracy, and consistent privileged access management across organizations. Innovations in biometric authentication, machine learning algorithms, and seamless integration with cybersecurity tools further advance the PAM market. Biometric authentication adds an extra layer of security, while machine learning algorithms enable proactive threat detection, addressing security issues swiftly. Leading technology companies are heavily investing in PAM solutions, underlining their growing importance for safeguarding digital infrastructures, with smart cybersecurity firms incorporating PAM features into their existing products.



Key Takeaways

The software segment rules the component market segment due to its growing demand for robust security measures.

Cloud-based dominates the deployment mode market segment as it delivers flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness.

BFSI leads the end-user market segment due to its digitization of financial services and the potential of cyberattacks.

North America dominates the market segment as it hosts major technology and financial corporations, accentuating the region's amplified need for robust security measures.

Driving Factors

Strict Data Protection Regulations

As data privacy is important, regulatory compliance requirements have been strained. Governments and industry authorities around the world have acknowledged the need for enhanced data protection measures to safeguard the privacy and confidentiality of personal and commercial data. Failure to follow these rules can lead to financial, reputational, and legal consequences.

Rise in cyber security threats and data breaches

Hackers and malevolent actors can exploit vulnerabilities and steal sensitive data due to our interconnected lives, businesses, and devices. Businesses are realizing the importance of strong privileged access security to secure key assets and prevent illegal access. Privileged access management solutions market reduces cyber threats and data breaches. Using privileged access management solutions, organizations may impose rigorous access rules, monitor privileged user activity, and detect suspicious or abnormal behavior that may suggest a breach.

Restraining Factors

Absence of Competent Professionals to handle Privileged Access Solutions

A main restraining aspect is the lack of experienced professionals who possess the expertise to manage privileged access solutions. As demand for these solutions grows, organizations often struggle to locate experts to handle the implementation, setup, and continuing management of privileged access management systems.

Growth Opportunities

AI-Powered Threat Revealing the Growth of Privileged Access Management Market

Organizations may improve their threat detection and response capabilities by implementing AI and machine learning capabilities into the privileged access management solutions market. This connection helps organizations detect illegal access, insider risks, and data breaches. The market demand for privileged access management solutions with advanced threat detection technology is promising.

The surge in demand for Privileged Access Management

Demand for inclusive security solutions is expanding in the privileged access management solutions market. Organizations are realizing the importance of successfully managing and controlling access to sensitive data and vital systems as cyber-attacks become more sophisticated. Thus, the demand for privileged access management solutions has increased.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) USD 3.93 Billion Market Size (2033) USD 21.8 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 19.21% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 38% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

In the rapidly evolving digital landscape, businesses highlight cybersecurity, driving the domination of Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solutions in North America. PAM assists in safeguarding sensitive data by regulating user access to privileged accounts. The market has witnessed substantial growth, with a projected $7.6 billion valuation by 2027, showcasing a 10.3% CAGR. Industries such as banking, healthcare, IT, telecommunications, and government are driving PAM adoption. North America's prominence in the PAM market is attributed to hosting major technology and financial corporations, accentuating the region's amplified need for robust security measures.

Segment Analysis

By component analysis, the software segment rules the market segment due to its growing demand for robust security measures. Organizations may secure their vital systems and data with the help of the software segment's extensive feature set and functionalities. Businesses are becoming more aware of the necessity for strong security measures to protect their sensitive information as these economies experience significant expansion. The software segment provides tools and technologies to secure system access and prevent illegal activity. With more high-profile data breaches and cyber-attacks, individuals and businesses are realizing the importance of privileged access management.

By deployment mode analysis, cloud-based dominates the market segment as it delivers flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Emerging economies are driving cloud-based PAM solutions adoption. As businesses in these economies flourish, demand for secure data access grows. Cloud deployment meets their increasing security needs with scalability and affordability. Consumer attitudes and behavior regarding cloud-based PAM solutions are favorable. Businesses are discovering the benefits of cloud implementation, including lower infrastructure costs, simplified management, and increased access. The cloud segment of the privileged access management solutions market is expected to register the quickest growth rate. First, the scalability of cloud-based solutions lets businesses seamlessly expand their privileged access management capabilities as their demands develop.

By End-use industry analysis, BFSI leads the market segment due to its digitization of financial services and the potential of cyberattacks. PAM solutions protect BFSI systems and data with complete security features. These economies' financial services sectors are growing rapidly, necessitating stronger security. The BFSI consumer trend and behavior toward PAM solutions is encouraging. Businesses and individuals in the BFSI industry are becoming increasingly aware of the need for privileged access management as a result of the complexity of financial transactions and the developing threat landscape. PAM solutions provide organizations with tools and technologies to secure their key systems and prevent unwanted access.

The segment covered in this report

By Component

Software

Service

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-Use Industry

BFSI

IT & Telecommunication

Government Sector

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Other End-Use Industries

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

In the privileged access management solutions market, key players like BeyondTrust Corporation, Centrify Corporation, CyberArk Software Ltd, SecureAuth Corporation, One Identity LLC, and Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd lead with distinct expertise and technologies. Centrify Corporation stands out by offering a unified infrastructure for privileged access management, seamlessly integrating identity and access management (IAM) with privileged access management (PAM). Their comprehensive solution encompasses multi-factor authentication, privileged identity management, privileged session management, and privileged password management, providing organizations with scalable security measures to effectively combat the rising tide of cyber threats.

Key Players

BeyondTrust Corporation.

Centrify Corporation.

CyberArk Software Ltd.

SecureAuth Corporation.

One Identity LLC

Zoho Corporation Pvt Ltd.

Ekran System

Simeio Solutions

Recent Developments

In 2022 , ThycoticCentrify, a renowned name in the cyber security industry, introduced its new Privileged Access Management (PAM) system, ThycoticCentrify Privilege Cloud,.

, ThycoticCentrify, a renowned name in the cyber security industry, introduced its new Privileged Access Management (PAM) system, ThycoticCentrify Privilege Cloud,. In 2021 , IBM Security's acquisition of Resilient Systems, a prominent provider of security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) solutions, made headlines.

, IBM Security's acquisition of Resilient Systems, a prominent provider of security orchestration automation and response (SOAR) solutions, made headlines. In 2020 , ForeScout Technologies, a prominent player in the PAM industry, finalized its acquisition of Perspecsys.

, ForeScout Technologies, a prominent player in the PAM industry, finalized its acquisition of Perspecsys. In 2019, The renowned identity and access management (IAM) provider Okta acquired the prominent IAM market player Auth0.

