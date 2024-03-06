Wellness Tourism Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Wellness Tourism Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the wellness tourism market size is predicted to reach $1369.22 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.
The growth in the wellness tourism market is due to the increase in tourist spending on cultural and sports tourism. North America region is expected to hold the largest wellness tourism market share. Major players in the wellness tourism market include Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International Inc., Four Seasons Hotels Ltd., Accor S.A, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Intercontinental Hotels Group.
Wellness Tourism Market Segments
• By Service Type: Transport, Lodging, Food And Beverage, Shopping, Activities and Excursions, Other Services
• By Travellers: Primary, Secondary
• By Location: Domestic, International
• By Geography: The global wellness tourism market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Wellness tourism is tourism that is associated with the pursuit of maintaining or enhancing one's personal wellbeing. Wellness tourism is used to promote health and well-being through psychological, physical, or spiritual activities.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Wellness Tourism Market Characteristics
3. Wellness Tourism Market Trends And Strategies
4. Wellness Tourism Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Wellness Tourism Market Size And Growth
……
27. Wellness Tourism Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Wellness Tourism Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
