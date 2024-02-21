Distributed Energy Generation Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 – CATERPILLAR, Siemens, Schneider Electric, etc.

Distributed Energy Generation Market

Distributed Energy Generation Market Expected to Reach $919.6 Billion by 2030

Government policies, GHG reduction targets, and hybrid energy systems drive growth in the Distributed Energy Generation Market, offering diverse opportunities.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distributed energy generation (DEG) systems generate electricity at or near where it will be used, such as solar panels and combined heat and power. Distributed energy generation can power a single structure, such as a home or company, or it can be part of a micro grid system, such as at a big industrial complex, military base, or university campus. Distributed energy generating can help support the delivery of clean, reliable power to more consumers and reduce electricity losses along transmission and distribution lines when connected to the electric utility's lower voltage distribution lines. The global distributed energy generation market size was valued at $246.4 billion in 2020 and is forecasted to reach $919.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% from 2021 to 2030.

An increase in government regulations and targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions boosts the growth of the distributed energy generation market during the forecast period. Several states and municipal governments are developing policies to encourage increased deployment of renewable technology due to the obvious benefits of renewable technologies, such as energy security, resiliency, and carbon reductions. Increased R&D initiatives for the development of new technologies are also likely to drive distributed energy generation market growth. Moreover, traditional power generation techniques are expensive when compared with DEG systems. As a result, the demand for a clean source of energy, combined with the cheap cost of the products, is likely to boost market expansion during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The Distributed Energy Generation industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:𝐚𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

General Electric

Rolls-Royce plc

Capstone Green Energy Corporation

CATERPILLAR

Vestas, Schneider Electric

Siemens

Toyota Tsusho Corporation

The distributed energy generation market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region. By technology, the distributed energy generation market is segmented into micro-turbines, combustion turbines, micro-hydropower, reciprocating engines, fuel cells, wind turbines, solar PV, and others. The fuel cells segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, while the solar PV segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.1%.

By end-use industry of distributed energy generation, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment accounted for the largest distributed energy generation market share in 2020, while the commercial segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 15.7%.

Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020 as well as was the fastest growing region.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲:

- On the basis of technology, the fuel cells segment emerged as the global leader by acquiring more than 35% of the market share in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

- On the basis of end-use, the industrial segment accounted for 40% of the global market share in FY2020.

- On the basis of region, the Asia-Pacific region is the major consumer of distributed energy generation among other regions. It accounted for around 39% of the global market share in 2020.

