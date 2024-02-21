Straw Paper Market is estimated to reach US$2.421 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.42%
The straw paper market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% from US$1.136 billion in 2022 to US$2.421 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the straw paper market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.42% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$2.421 billion by 2029.
The straw paper market is being driven by increasing awareness of sustainability and the need for eco-friendly alternatives, along with a growing demand for sustainable products in the food service sector. Stringent government regulations and the rising popularity of customizable products are also contributing to the market's expansion.
Straw paper, also referred to as agricultural straw paper, presents a more environmentally sustainable substitute to conventional wood pulp paper. It is crafted from the residual fibres of cereal crops such as wheat, rice, and barley, which are typically discarded or left unused. Unlike traditional paper production methods that rely on wood pulp and entail deforestation and energy-intensive processes, straw paper is manufactured in a less resource-demanding and ecologically friendly manner. This alternative is gaining traction in the paper industry due to its eco-friendly attributes. The rising demand for sustainable products driven by heightened environmental consciousness is one key factor propelling the adoption of straw paper. Additionally, stringent environmental regulations and efforts to reduce carbon emissions are promoting the utilization of this eco-conscious material. Furthermore, the potential for cost savings and improved management of agricultural waste in farming regions are contributing to its growing popularity, resulting in mutually beneficial outcomes for the paper industry and the environment. In April 2023, Transcend Packaging and ITOCHU Corporation, a leading Japanese firm specializing in pulp and paper products, entered into a strategic collaboration and investment agreement. This partnership aims to introduce a diverse range of environmentally sustainable packaging materials crafted from paper and fibres across various markets in Europe, the UK, and beyond. By joining forces with ITOCHU, Transcend Packaging is poised to expand its market presence and offer eco-friendly packaging solutions on a global scale.
The virgin paper segment is expected to dominate the paper straw market in terms of both value and volume throughout the forecast period. The increasing environmental consciousness and preference for eco-friendly, sustainable products are key drivers behind the growing demand for virgin kraft paper. Virgin kraft paper is seen as a renewable and biodegradable alternative to traditional paper and plastic items. Consumer preferences are shifting towards more environmentally friendly options, leading many to choose products and packaging made from virgin kraft paper due to its eco-friendly reputation and recyclability. Businesses are adopting virgin kraft paper to portray a premium and environmentally conscious image, appealing to customers who prioritize quality and sustainability. Moreover, the versatility of virgin kraft paper allows for its use across various industries and applications, contributing to its rising demand.
The straw paper market categorized by end-use comprises three main segments: food service, institutional, and household. The food service sector encompasses establishments such as restaurants, cafes, fast-food chains, and catering services where paper straws are used as alternatives to plastic straws for serving beverages. Increasing awareness about environmental sustainability and regulations banning single-use plastics in many regions are driving the adoption of paper straws in the food service industry. The institutional segment includes settings like educational institutions, hospitals, and corporate offices where paper straws are utilized in cafeterias, canteens, and vending machines. Institutions are embracing eco-friendly practices and are opting for paper straws to reduce plastic waste and promote environmental responsibility. The household sector refers to consumers who purchase paper straws for personal use at home. With rising environmental consciousness and a shift towards sustainable lifestyles, many households are switching to paper straws as an eco-friendly alternative for everyday beverage consumption. Additionally, the availability of customizable paper straw designs and the convenience of purchasing them in retail stores or online platforms contribute to their growing popularity among households.
The straw paper market segmented by application includes three main categories: straight, U-bend, and telescopic straws. Straight straws are the traditional type of straw used for drinking beverages and are typically made of paper. They are commonly used in various settings, including restaurants, cafes, fast-food chains, and households. U-bend straws feature a bend near one end, allowing for easier drinking without having to tilt the cup or glass. These straws are popular in both commercial and household settings, offering convenience and comfort to consumers while reducing spillage. Telescopic straws are adjustable in length, making them suitable for use with different cup sizes or for travel purposes. They can be extended or retracted as needed, providing flexibility and versatility to users. The demand for telescopic straws is growing, particularly in the food service industry, where there is a need for adaptable and customizable straw options to accommodate various beverage serving requirements. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and the ban on single-use plastics in many regions are driving the adoption of paper-based telescopic straws as eco-friendly alternatives in the market.
The European market for straw paper is projected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in terms of value during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the growing demand for straw paper in key European countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom, particularly within the food service industry. Changing consumer preferences and increasing awareness about sustainability are driving the shift towards eco-friendly alternatives to plastic in these countries. Additionally, the growth of the straw paper market in Europe is supported by environmental concerns and regulatory measures. European countries have been implementing reforms and regulations to address plastic pollution and reduce the use of single-use plastics. Bans on plastic straws and other single-use plastics have created a favorable environment for the adoption of straw paper. Consequently, the demand for straw paper in the European market is expected to rise as businesses and consumers embrace sustainable alternatives to plastic and support ongoing environmental initiatives in the region.
The market for straw paper is supported by key players such as Huhtamaki Group, Hoffmaster Group, Uflex Ltd., Stora Enso Oyj, Tembo Paper, Pactiv LLC, Biopac, Aardvark Straws, and TESSERA Bio Products. These companies are actively involved in the production and distribution of straw paper products, catering to various industries and consumer preferences. Their contributions to the market include offering a wide range of eco-friendly and sustainable alternatives to traditional plastic straws, promoting environmental conservation, and meeting the growing demand for eco-conscious packaging solutions.
The market analytics report segments the straw paper market on the following basis:
• BY MATERIAL TYPE
o Virgin Kraft Paper
o Recycled Paper
• BY END-USE
o Food service
o Institutional
o Household
• BY APPLICATION
o Straight
o U-bend
o Telescopic
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Huhtamaki Group
• Hoffmaster Group
• Uflex Ltd.
• Stora Enso Oyj
• Tembo Paper
• Pactiv LLC
• Biopac
• Aardvark Straws
• TESSERA Bio Products
