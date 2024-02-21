Commerce Cloud Market Rising Growth With Key players : Shopify Inc.,, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Sitecore

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The commerce cloud industry was valued at $19.2 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $138.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 22.2% from 2023 to 2032.

The service segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The adoption of commerce cloud services is expected to increase in several businesses, due to an increase in data centers, which increases the demand for global market in the retail industry.

Commerce cloud platforms have revolutionized the way brands engage with customers throughout the entire customer journey. These comprehensive solutions offer a wide range of capabilities that enable businesses to connect with end users at every phase of their buying journey, from initial discovery to post-purchase engagement.

One of the key strengths of commerce cloud platforms lies in their ability to measure customer satisfaction, identify purchasing patterns, predict demand, and optimize store layouts. By harnessing advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, these platforms provide valuable insights into customer behavior and preferences, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions and enhance the overall shopping experience.

The adoption of cloud-based solutions in the retail industry has been on the rise, driven by the proliferation of user data on both physical and online platforms. Commerce cloud platforms leverage this wealth of data to deliver personalized recommendations, targeted marketing campaigns, and seamless omnichannel experiences that bridge the gap between online and offline shopping.

Moreover, commerce cloud platforms equip businesses with the most advanced tools for marketing, enabling them to create highly targeted and effective campaigns that drive customer engagement and loyalty. From personalized email marketing to dynamic pricing strategies, these platforms offer a range of capabilities designed to maximize ROI and drive business growth.

By region, North America dominated the market share in 2022 for the commerce cloud market, owing to its expanding investments in new technologies such as cloud computing and digital technologies, which is expected to drive market revenue growth in the region. Thus, anticipated to propel the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing demands for commerce cloud services and solutions in several sectors to improve productivity and business continuation with various business operations are expected to drive market revenue growth in the region and provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

The market players operating in the commerce cloud market analysis are IBM Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, BigCommerce Pty. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Apttus Corporation, Shopify Inc., Magento and Sitecore.

