WV 88, Lane Closure to Begin on Wednesday, February 21, 2024

A portion of WV 88, from milepost 2.74 to milepost 7.87, will have a lane closure from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Wednesday, February 21, 2024, through Friday, March 29, 2024, for tree trimming. Flaggers will maintain traffic. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​