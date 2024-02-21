Submit Release
Lane and Ramp Closures on Interstate 70, Eastbound, to Begin Wednesday, February 21, 2024

One lane of Interstate 70 eastbound, at milepost 1.19, near the Ramp G Bridge, and the Market Street on-ramp to Interstate 70, will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, for the Ramp G Bridge inspection. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.
 
Alternate Routes: Use Main Street, then east on 16th Street to US 250 northbound, then to Interstate 70 eastbound. 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

