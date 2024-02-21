Operation R.I.P. Potholes update: 17,000 potholes and counting; WVDOH to patch as long as weather allows

​ ​​

CHARLESTON, WV – Since Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Operation R.I.P. Potholes on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, WVDOH road crews have patched 17,047 potholes along 3,474 miles of road. Justice and the WVDOH have been taking advantage of unseasonably warm weather to get a head start on the spring pothole patching season.

Asphalt plants in Poca, Princeton, and Morgantown remain open the week of Monday, February 19, 2024, allowing the WVDOH to make permanent pothole repairs with hot asphalt.

Roads scheduled to be milled and filled on Wednesday, February 21,​ 2024, include:

WV 85 and Riverside Road, Boone County.

WV 4, Clay County.

US 119, WV 817, WV 622, WV 61, and Indian Creek Road, Kanawha County.

Jerry’s Run Road and Poindexter Road, Mason County.

WV 817 and WV 62, Putnam County.

US 60 and Weavers Road, Cabell County.

Buffalo Calf Road and Salem Long Run Road, Doddridge County.

Interstate 79, WV 131, and Marshville Road, Harrison County.

WV 218, Little Mill Fall Road, and Paw Paw Creek Road, Marion County.

US 119 and WV 7, Monongalia County.

WV 72 and WV 24, Preston County.

Berry Run and Buck Run Road, Taylor County.

WV 16, Fayette County.

WV 12, Greenbrier County.

WV 122 and WV 12, Monroe County.

WV 20, Summers County.

WV 83, McDowell County.

Red Sulphur Turnpike, Mercer County.

Oakwood Avenue, Raleigh County.

As Operation R.I.P Potholes continues, the DOT will keep the public informed through regular press announcements.​



