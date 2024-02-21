WVDOH bridge crews assessing damage, making repair plans after truck hits bridge in South Charleston

Page Content

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) bridge engineers are assessing the damage and drawing up repair plans after a tractor-trailer hauling an excavator hit two overpass bridges on Interstate 64 near South Charleston on Monday, February 19, 2024.

A tractor-trailer hauling an excavator was headed east on I-64 shortly before 5 p.m. when the excavator boom struck the Kanawha Turnpike overpass bridge and the overpass bridge for the Montrose Drive exit.

WVDOH District 1 Bridge Engineer, Chad Robinson, P.E., and his team were immediately dispatched to inspect both bridges and determined that both overpass bridges were safe for continued use.

Crews temporarily closed two, and at times all three, lanes of I-64 while debris from the strike was removed and while an emergency bridge inspection was completed. The inspection determined that the excavator did minimal damage to the Kanawha Turnpike overpass bridge, but three beams on the Montrose Drive overpass bridge will need to be repaired. Some concrete was also knocked loose from the underside of the Montrose Drive overpass bridge, and lighting fixtures were damaged.

As of Tuesday, February 20, 2024, bridge inspectors are continuing to assess both structures and working closely with bridge engineers as the team designs the needed repair for the Montrose Drive overpass bridge.

Repairs will require partial lane closures, but traffic can safely continue to use the bridge until repairs are made.

The WVDOH will keep the public informed about repairs to the overpass bridge and any lane closures or other impacts to the flow of traffic which may be necessary to safely repair the overpass bridge.​

