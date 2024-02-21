Submit Release
Export-import turnover reaches $1.41 billion during Tết

VIETNAM, February 21 -  

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s export-import turnover reached US$1.41 billion during the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday which lasted from February 8 - 14, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The agency reported that over 1,000 businesses nationwide engaged in import and export activities during the seven-day period. Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 customs declarations were processed in the reviewed period.

During the holiday, Việt Nam earned $730 million from exports, while spending $680 million on imports.

The commodity group of phones and components was the largest earner with $282.8 million, making up 38.7% of the total export value during Tết. It was followed by electronic products and components ($263.6 million) and machinery and equipment ($54.4 million), accounting for 36.1% and 7.5%, respectively.

Việt Nam imported from the Republic of Korea goods with total value of nearly $239 million, accounting for 35.2% of the total import value during Tết.

The department said the import-export value of the country totaled $82.56 billion from January 1-February 14, up 17.1% compared to the same period last year.

Of the figure, export revenues hit $43.83 billion, while imports were valued at $38.73 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of over $5.1 billion. — VNS

 

