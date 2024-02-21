International solidarity – young workers visit to French Democratic Confederation of Labour Conference

In my role as TUC Young Workers Forum Chair, I was invited to the CFDT (French Democratic Confederation of Labour) event for Young Workers in Marseilles, to learn from other international young workers and discuss organising strategies to improve organising in my own country.

I met young workers from Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Bulgaria and France. It was clear from our discussions that we face similar issues that impact young workers and members across different sectors and countries.

It was an amazing experience to be able listen to the ways other federations deal with the issues in workplace and government. It was also interesting how informed the young workers were of UK political situation.

The first workshop was “For a fairer society”. This looked at issues involving fairer pay, equal opportunities, career progressions and more.