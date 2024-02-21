PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 21, 2024 Cayetano calls for balanced approach to territorial claims Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday called for a balanced approach to the Philippines' territorial claims, saying while the country needs to protect what is ours, proper relations with neighboring countries must also be taken into account. "We have to find a way of protecting what is ours, but also balancing the proper relations with our neighbors," Cayetano said in his interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2492 or An Act Declaring the Maritime Zones Under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of the Philippines sponsored by Senator Francis Tolentino. "Examine, re-examine...ano ang mas pabor sa atin. When I say kung ano ang mas pabor sa atin, kasama doon ang getting the consensus sa international community because pwede natin ipasa atin lahat y'un but it will spell out war to our neighbors," he added. Cayetano said the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) had suggested to the Duterte administration that the map of the Philippines be changed based on the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), to which the country is a signatory. He said Duterte decided "to let the maps be" because "to be not exact benefits us, so in the future, hindi bound ang ating kamay kung ano ang claim natin." He also questioned the effectiveness of the proposed law in strengthening the country's claim and its impact in terms of the Treaty of Paris and the UNCLOS. "I'm quite cautious in anything we pass whether or not it will actually strengthen our claims because we really need to look at every single view, front view, back view, bird's eye view of this," he said. Senator Tolentino gave assurance that the entitlement bestowed by the UNCLOS will be strengthened and the Philippines must assert it through legislative action. In response, Cayetano said lawmakers must maintain a consistent foreign policy agenda that balances the country's interests while maintaining good relations with international neighbors. "Pare-pareho tayong naninidigan to strengthen our claim. US is an ally. But iba ang interes nila sa interes natin," he said, explaining that the problem is that international law is "up to interpretation." "Anything that strengthens our position is most welcome, because mabigat itong kailangan nating harapin," he said. Cayetano, nanawagan ng balanseng pamamaraan sa territorial claim Iminungkahi ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Martes ang balanseng pamamaraan ukol sa territorial claims ng Pilipinas, at sinabing habang kailangan ng bansa na protektahan ang ating mga pagmamay-ari, dapat ding isaalang-alang ang tamang ugnayan sa mga kalapit na bansa. "We have to find a way of protecting what is ours, but also balancing the proper relations with our neighbors," sabi ni Cayetano sa kanyang interpelasyon patungkol sa Senate Bill No. 2492 o An Act Declaring the Maritime Zones Under the Jurisdiction of the Republic of the Philippines, na sinuportahan ni Senador Francis Tolentino. "Examine, re-examine...ano ang mas pabor sa atin. When I say kung ano ang mas pabor sa atin, kasama doon ang getting the consensus sa international community because pwede natin ipasa atin lahat y'un but it will spell out war to our neighbors," dagdag pa niya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na isinulong ng National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA) sa administrasyong Duterte na baguhin ang mapa ng Pilipinas batay sa United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), na kung saan isa ang Pilipinas sa mga lumagda. Binanggit niya na nagpasya noon si Duterte na 'pabayaan ang mga mapa' upang makabuti ito sa hinaharap dahil hindi matatali ang ating mga kamay at malilimitahan sa kung ano ang atin. Kwinestyon din niya ang magiging epekto ng panukalang batas sa pagpapalakas ng kakayahan ng bansa sa pagkuha kung alin ang atin, gayundin ang epekto sa Treaty of Paris at UNCLOS. "I'm quite cautious in anything we pass whether or not it will actually strengthen our claims because we really need to look at every single view, front view, back view, bird's eye view of this," wika niya. Bilang tugon, sinabi ni Cayetano na dapat panatilihin ng mga mambabatas ang matibay na mga patakaran na may kinalaman sa pandayuhang usapin dahil binabalanse nito ang interes ng bansa, gayundin pinapanatili ang mabuting relasyon sa ibang bansa. "Pare-pareho tayong naninidigan to strengthen our claim. US is an ally. But iba ang interes nila sa interes natin," aniya, habang ipinaliwanag na ang problema sa mga internasyonal na batas ay nakadepende ito sa interpretasyon. "Anything that strengthens our position is most welcome, because mabigat itong kailangan nating harapin," sabi niya.