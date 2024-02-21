PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 21, 2024 Bong Go advocates for welfare of entertainment workers as Senate approves 'Eddie Garcia Bill' on final reading Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has lauded the approval of Senate Bill No. 2505, known as the Eddie Garcia Bill, on its third reading on Monday, February 19. The bill, named after the late and esteemed actor Eddie Garcia, aims to fortify labor protections and benefits for those in the movie and television industry. During his speech explaining his affirmative vote for the measure, Go, a co-author of the bill, expressed his gratitude and offered praise to his colleagues for championing the initiative. "I commend the good sponsor, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, for his decisive pursuit to help our workers from movie and entertainment industry. Mga idol ko po ito noon, bata pa ako. I would like to congratulate Senator Robinhood Padilla who is the principal author of the measure, idol ko rin po ito noong bata pa ako," Go remarked. Go acknowledged the important role of the sector in shaping the nation's culture through artistic expression while also contributing to the local economy. He emphasized his continuous support for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) as a member of its Executive Committee and reminisced about his past encounters with the late Eddie Garcia, a venerated actor and filmmaker whose legacy inspired the bill's namesake. "As part of the labor force, this industry has been vital in shaping and reflecting the culture of our society. The industry serves as a powerful medium for storytelling, entertainment, and other artistic expression. In fact, MMFF, full support po ako parati dito pati sa Summer Fest din po ng MMFF," he remarked. Go is a member of the MMFF Executive Committee. Recognizing the limited exposure for Filipino filmmakers under the festival's single annual event, he proposed an expansion in 2019. This led to the creation of the Metro Manila Summer Film Festival, providing a second yearly platform for showcasing quality Filipino movies and supporting the growth of the country's film industry. "D'yan po nagkita kami ni Sir Eddie Garcia, a highly acclaimed Filipino actor, film director, and producer who made significant contributions to the Philippine movie and entertainment industry," recalled the senator. Go also extended his gratitude to Lilibeth Romero, long-time partner of the actor, and the array of artists present during the bill's reading, highlighting his nostalgic admiration for iconic love teams and actors who have graced the Philippine cinema over the years. Aside from artists, he stressed the resilience of industry workers behind the scenes, especially during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, where they risked their health to deliver joy and service to the Filipino people. "Behind these amusing and artistic contents, our movie and entertainment workers trudge the day and night just to provide Filipinos with entertainment and amusing contents," said Go. "Lalo na po noong panahong lumolobo pa ang kaso ng COVID-19 sa bansa, may tapang po silang hinarap ang banta ng virus sa kanilang kalusugan para lamang makapaghatid ng kasiyahan at serbisyo sa bawat Pilipino," he added. In addition to labor protections, the proposed Eddie Garcia Law also mandates compliance with existing health and safety laws, such as the Mental Health Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law. As the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go underscored the importance of mental health support for industry workers, acknowledging their social challenges. "Bilang chairman po ng Senate Committee on Health and Demography, mahalaga rin pong masiguro ang mental na pangkalusugan ng ating mga mangagawa sa industriyang ito. Sa iba't ibang isyung panlipunan na kanilang kinahaharap, nararapat lamang na mayroon silang access to mental health services," he said. Go mentioned that the bill also creates a movie and television industry tripartite council comprised of government representatives and representatives from the employers and workers in the film and television industry. "The council will serve as a continuing forum for consultation with industry stakeholders," Go noted. Ending his speech, Go reassured industry workers of his continued support, emphasizing the need to protect their rights. "The profound commitment and dedication to public service of our movie workers is truly undeniable. That is why it is befitting to recognize their invaluable contribution in the society and the hazardous circumstances they are exposed to during crises," said Go. "Kaya po sa aking mga kapatid sa movie and entertainment industry, asahan niyo po ang aking patuloy na suporta sa pagsulong ng mga panukalang magbibigay proteksyon sa inyong mga karapatan," concluded the senator. Go, a Senate Committee on Public Information member, is also pushing for the passage of Senate Bill No. 1183 or the "Media and Entertainment Workers Welfare Act" he filed earlier. This proposal aims to provide enhanced protection, security, and incentives for media workers in the country across all platforms. The bill includes provisions for additional health insurance coverage, overtime and night differential pay, hazard pay, and other benefits to safeguard the rights and welfare of media workers.