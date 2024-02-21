PHILIPPINES, February 21 - Press Release

February 21, 2024 Senate passes bill to increase daily minimum wage as Bong Go calls for improved living standards for Filipinos On Monday, February 19, the Senate approved on third and final reading Senate Bill No. 2534, also known as the P100 Daily Minimum Wage Increase Act of 2023, a measure co-authored and co-sponsored by Senator Christopher "Bong" Go. Go, in a speech explaining his affirmative vote, underscored the measure's primary objective: to provide Filipino workers with a living wage that not only meets their basic needs but also safeguards them from the grips of poverty. "Dapat po talaga ay may maayos na pasahod sa mga ordinaryong mangagawang Pilipino. It is the goal of this measure to provide for a living wage that allows our Filipino workers to earn enough income for a satisfactory standard of living and prevent them from falling into poverty," Go stated, reinforcing the bill's intention to create a more equitable economic environment for all Filipinos. Further elaborating on his advocacy for social justice, the senator highlighted the importance of finding a harmonious balance between the interests of employers and workers. This approach aims to ensure that the rights and well-being of all workforce sectors are equally recognized and protected. "Moreover, as an advocate of social justice, I just want to reiterate the importance of striking a balance between the interest of the employers and workers. Dapat po ay may pantay ding pagkilala sa karapatan at kapakanan ng lahat ng sektor sa lakas-paggawa," he explained. Go also emphasized the significance of generosity during trying times, saying, "Sa mga mayayaman, kung 'di naman kayo malulugi, ipamahagi niyo naman po ang kita ninyo sa mga mahihirap -- sa mga isang kahig, isang tuka, na bawat piso po ay napakahalaga na meron pong pambili ng pagkain, na may laman po ang tiyan sa araw-araw." Meanwhile, the senator also expressed his sincere gratitude for the bill's passage on third reading, highlighting the collaborative efforts of his colleagues in the Senate. "I commend the good sponsor, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada, and our Senate President, Juan Miguel Zubiri, for their relentless drive in helping our ordinary Filipino workers," Go remarked. Zubiri is the principal author of the measure. To end, Go reaffirmed his dedication to advancing the rights and welfare of Filipino workers, promising to continue supporting legislation that benefits this vital segment of society. "Ako po ay patuloy na makikiisa sa bawat panukalang ating ihahain upang pagtibayin ang kapakanan at karapatan ng ating manggagawang Pilipino," he concluded. Earlier, Go cited a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations from September to October last year, revealing that around 13.2 million families consider themselves poor. He stressed that the proposed wage increase ensures that the economic recovery is inclusive and benefits all sectors of society, particularly the working class. If enacted into law, the measure will raise the daily minimum wage by PhP100. Reducing the initially proposed wage hike from PhP150 to PhP100 considers previous adjustments to provide a balanced and sustainable solution to wage disparities. The current daily minimum wage in the National Capital Region stands at PhP610. Go highlighted the bill's alignment with the constitutional mandate to improve the quality of life for ordinary Filipinos, especially working-class ones.