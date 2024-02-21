CHIEF JUSTICES’ LEADERSHIP FORUM CLOSING DINNER – REMARKS BY AFIOGA FIAME NAOMI MATAAFA HON. PRIME MINISTER OF SAMOA

SAMOA, February 21 - 20 FEBRUARY 2024

Ou te manatu ua uma ona paeulufanua ma paelago pa’ia o lenei afiafi e le fofoga o le tatou po.

O pa’ia fa’alupea o Samoa ua taoto ae o se alao’o. Tau lava ina ou fa’atulou iai ma le fa’aaloalo tele.

Faafetai i le alofa o le Atua ua faataunuuina ma le manuia lenei fonotaga o Faauluuluga o Faamasino o le Pasefika.

Lau afioga i le Minisita ma sui o le Malo o Samoa, faamalo le taupati, faafetai le afifio ma susu mai.

Honourable Chief Justices,

Justices and Judges of the Supreme Court and District Court of Samoa

President, and Judges of the Land and Titles Court

Distinguished Guests

Ladies and Gentlemen

Talofa lava and good evening to you all. It is my great pleasure to be here with you all this evening and to have to opportunity to make a few remarks.

I understand that the annual Chief Justices’ Leadership Forum aims to promote and strengthen judicial leadership across our Blue Pacific Region. And that it provides an invaluable platform for Chief Justices to share insights, discuss issues and challenges, and more importantly identify solutions and opportunities for further and future collaboration.

I have no doubt that as Pacific Nations, our judiciaries, courts and justice systems share many common issues and challenges. But there is also the opportunity for adopting and incorporating uniquely pacific solutions, that reflect and encompass our unique cultures and traditions.

I understand that the Ministry and the Samoa Chief Justice took you right to the end of the island apart from the actual event, I’m glad that you got to see something of the country because otherwise you will be in a meeting room.

I trust that this year’s Chief Justices’ Leadership Forum, has been successful and that you have been able to have frank and fruitful discussions, despite the short duration.

Indeed, the Government of Samoa, through our Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration is deeply honoured to have played a part in the hosting of this important event, as we also remain deeply committed to supporting the valuable work of our Judiciary and Courts in Samoa.

I acknowledge with immense gratitude the funding and support of the Pacific Justice Sector Programme in making this event possible as well as for the support that it has continued to provide to Samoa over the years. Faafetai, Faafetai tele lava.

Finally, I hope that you will all enjoy the rest of your time in Samoa and I wish you all God’s cover and safe travels when you return, and until we meet again.

Fa’ata’i ma le leo o le a fo’i mai. A tatala le filiali’i ma tu’uama le fua, ia folau i le lagi matafi. Aua ne’i afe se atua o le ala pe oso se atu o le vasa pe a tala a’ao. Manuia lenei afiafi.

SOIFUA MA IA MANUIA