Minister’s statement on the passing of Dr. Doug Cochrane

CANADA, February 21 - Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has released the following statement about the passing of Dr. Doug Cochrane:

“With a heavy heart I regret to announce Interior Health’s board chair Dr. Doug Cochrane has passed away following a brief illness.

“Dr. Cochrane was a highly respected pediatric neurosurgeon who retired from clinical practice in 2017 after delivering more than three decades of care to children at BC Children’s Hospital and Sunny Hill Health Centre.

“In addition to his role with Interior Health, Dr. Cochrane’s dedication to health-care safety and quality led him to chair the BC Patient Safety Task Force from its inception in 2003. Through his leadership at the task force, the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council (now Health Quality BC) was created, which he chaired until 2019.

“Dr. Cochrane was also a well-regarded clinical educator. He was appointed professor emeritus by the University of British Columbia department of surgery in 2016 and continued to serve as faculty for Health Quality BC’s Quality Academy and Clinician Quality Academy programs, as well as the Sauder Physician Leadership Program at UBC.

“At a personal level, Doug was a mentor to thousands of people who work in our public health system, including me. He was a brilliant doctor and scientist who made everyone around him better, as colleagues and people. I am grateful to have known him.

“My condolences go to Dr. Cochrane’s family and loved ones, and his many health-sector friends and colleagues in B.C., across Canada and around the world. His impact throughout the health system will be felt for years to come and he will be truly missed.

“An interim chair appointment at Interior Health will be determined at a later date.”