GAMMA Sports Named as Official Ball of the National Pickleball League®

The Partnership Includes a Title Sponsorship of NPL’s National Championship Broadcast and Marks the League’s Largest Sponsor Commitment to Date

NEW CANAAN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Pickleball League® (NPL) https://www.nplpickleball.com/ is proud to announce a partnership with GAMMA Sports, naming them the Official Ball of the NPL in 2024, as well as the Title Partner for the CBS Sports Broadcast of the GAMMA Sports National Pickleball League Championship that originally aired on January 31st, 2024, at 10:30pm ET. It will re-air on Friday, March 1 at 1:00pm ET. The partnership represents a significant step forward as it is NPL's most substantial sponsor to date, reaffirming its dedication to advancing the sport of pickleball.

GAMMA Sports was featured prominently in the CBS Sports Broadcast, with extensive visibility through 30-second commercial units, in-program billboards, and live reads of taglines. This comprehensive integration extends beyond the Title Partnership of the broadcast, with GAMMA Sports having the designation as the Official Ball for NPL events and branding across NPL-owned platforms. The new Official Ball of the NPL will be used exclusively at Combines and NPL Match Play Weekends throughout the year.

“GAMMA Sports shares our passion for innovation and dedication to enhancing the athlete's experience, and we are excited to welcome them as the Official Ball for NPL events and as the Title Partner for the GAMMA Sports National Pickleball League Championship that just aired on CBS.” said Paul Bamundo, Chief Executive Officer, NPL. “GAMMA Sports is synonymous with our fast-growing sport, and we look forward to collectively advancing this league in 2024 and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with National Pickleball League. NPL’s commitment to pickleball aligns perfectly with GAMMA’s key initiative to advance the sport and support players of all ability,” said Molly Boras, Executive Vice President of GAMMA Sports. “Together, we look forward to strengthening our joint mission of growing the sport of pickleball at a rapid rate.”

About National Pickleball League®

The National Pickleball League was founded in 2022 by Champions Pro players Rick Witsken, Beth Bellamy, and Michael “Hammer Mike” Chen. NPL Pickleball is a nationwide team competition for Champions Division (age 50+) professional pickleball players and made up of twelve teams in metropolitan locations in Indianapolis, Austin, Boca Raton, Naples, Denver, Oklahoma City, Houston, Seattle, Kansas City, Columbus, Coachella Valley and Princeton. National Pickleball League® is owned by National Pickleball League, LLC. The NPL is dedicated to expanding the reach of pickleball, fostering community engagement, physical and mental health, and elevating the sport to new heights. Companies interested in sponsorship opportunities with NPL Pickleball can email info@nplpickleball.com for more information or visit the league’s website at https://www.nplpickleball.com/.

About GAMMA Sports:

GAMMA Sports is a family-owned manufacturer of innovative pickleball and tennis equipment. With over 50 years of experience in racquet sports, GAMMA has become a trusted name among athletes and sports enthusiasts around the world. With a commitment to quality and performance, GAMMA provides products to improve every player’s game. The company's product lineup includes high-performance paddles, balls, grips, and accessories.

GAMMA Media Contact:

Paige Powers

Communications Manager, GAMMA Sports

Email: paige.powers@gammasports.com