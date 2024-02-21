KIDaccount Strengthens Commitment to School Safety through Partnership with The "I Love U Guys" Foundation
Through this collaboration, KIDaccount becomes a Mission Partner, actively participating in initiatives that aim to prevent emergencies in educational settings.
We are thrilled to join forces with The 'I Love U Guys' Foundation. This collaboration allows us to contribute meaningfully to the efforts in creating secure and nurturing environments for students.”ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KIDaccount, a leading provider of school safety software, is pleased to announce its recent collaboration with nationally recognized The "I Love U Guys" Foundation, solidifying their commitment to enhancing school safety nationwide.
— Keith Petty, President & CEO Kidaccount
The "I Love U Guys" Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting school safety and emergency response protocols, has gained recognition for its impactful programs and resources. The partnership with KIDaccount marks a significant step towards fostering safer learning environments for students, educators, and school communities.
Through this collaboration, KIDaccount becomes a Mission Partner of The "I Love U Guys" Foundation, actively participating in initiatives that aim to prevent emergencies in educational settings. By aligning with the Foundation's mission, KIDaccount reinforces its dedication to providing comprehensive solutions that prioritize the well-being of students and educators.
"We are thrilled to join forces with The 'I Love U Guys' Foundation as a Mission Partner. School safety is a top priority for us at KIDaccount, and this collaboration allows us to contribute meaningfully to the ongoing efforts in creating secure and nurturing environments for students," said Keith Petty, President and CEO of KIDaccount.
As part of the partnership, KIDaccount will work closely with The "I Love U Guys" Foundation to integrate best practices as well as the Standard Response Protocol (SRP) and the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) into their offerings. This collaboration aims to empower schools with the tools and knowledge necessary to respond effectively to various crisis situations.
John-Michael Keyes, Founder and Executive Director of the "I Love U Guys" Foundation, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Our "Partner with Love" program is more than a simple sponsorship. It’s a commitment to partner with organizations like KIDaccount. Organizations that share our values. Our vision. Our mission. We’re delighted to welcome KIDaccount as a Mission Partner and look forward to this collaboration with a common goal… Continuing to advance school and community safety”.
This collaboration represents a shared vision between KIDaccount and The "I Love U Guys" Foundation to create safer, more resilient learning environments. By combining their expertise and resources, the two organizations are poised to make significant strides in advancing school safety measures across the country.
About KIDaccount:
KIDaccount is a leading provider in daily school safety and dismissal security to help schools and districts improve student outcomes, enhance accountability, and streamline school operations. As a completely integrated daily school safety solution, KIDaccount’s seven customizable safety modules enables schools to easily account for every student, staff, and visitor — all day, every day. Prepare, prevent, and reunify seamlessly with KIDaccount’s Emergency Management & Reunification module, setting the standard for daily safety protocols while ensuring schools are well-equipped to handle emergencies effectively. With KIDaccount, schools can achieve a new level of safety assurance, making it the go-to solution for those committed to the well-being of their school community. Driven by a culture of research, development, and customer service, KIDaccount provides schools with the utmost expertise in daily safety and security. For more information on KIDaccount school safety products, please visit the company’s website at www.kidaccount.com or contact Kim Robertson at (314) 441-3323.
About The "I Love U Guys" Foundation:
The "I Love U Guys" Foundation was started in 2006 by Ellen and John-Michael Keyes following a school shooting that took the life of their daughter, Emily. On that day Emily sent two text messages... One to her mother, Ellen, "I love u guys. K" and to her father, John-Michael, "I love you guys."
Today, the Foundation is led and supported by survivors, family members, first responders and community members with a vested interest in safety, preparedness and reunification in schools.
The "I Love U Guys" Foundation's programs for crisis response, the Standard Response Protocol (SRP), and post-crisis reunification, the Standard Reunification Method (SRM) are used in more than 50,000 schools, districts, departments, agencies, organizations and communities around the world. They are created through the research-based practices of school administrators, psychologists, public space safety practitioners, families, and first responders. To learn more about The "I Love U Guys" Foundation, visit www.iloveuguys.org.
Kim Robertson
Kidaccount
+1 314-441-3323
krobertson@kidaccount.com