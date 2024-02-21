Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 429,623 in the last 365 days.

Hawai‘i State Judiciary – News Release: Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s Statement on the Passing of Emme Tomimbang Burns

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary

 

For immediate release:

February 20, 2024

Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s Statement

on the Passing of Emme Tomimbang Burns

 

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing on Monday of Emme Tomimbang Burns. Emme was a force of nature. From her work in the media to her support of the medical school, her warmth and passion energized all who came in contact with her. Emme’s light also shone brightly on the Judiciary. As the wife of former ICA Chief Judge James Burns, Emme was an integral part of the ICA ‘ohana, both while Jim Burns was chief judge, and in the years since. She was a mentor and caring friend to many people in our community, including myself and many other judges and attorneys. Her love for the islands and their people shone brightly in all of her work, and she made it her mission to support others to achieve their goals.  

“Emme will be greatly missed and we extend our deepest aloha and heartfelt sympathy to her family.”

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro (she/her/hers)

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaiʻi State Judiciary

Office:  808-539-4914

Mobile:  808-260-5423

You just read:

Hawai‘i State Judiciary – News Release: Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s Statement on the Passing of Emme Tomimbang Burns

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more