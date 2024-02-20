BTI Consulting Group Names Davis Wright Tremaine Among "The Best of the Best" for Helping Clients Implement Strategic Change

FEB. 20, 2024 – In a new report drawing on interviews with top legal decisionmakers, BTI Consulting Group named Davis Wright Tremaine LLP one of the firms "best-suited for high-value new and novel work."

The BTI report, entitled "Leading Edge Law Firms 2024," identified the firms most adept at meeting new expectations arising from clients changing how they do business. The criteria included:

serving as a source of new ideas, strategies, and thinking;

technological sophistication in service delivery;

using and understanding key aspects of generative AI; and

·offering creative interpretations of existing rules and regulations.

Just 33 firms were listed as "best equipped to meet the new leading-edge expectations", and Davis Wright is among them.

"Serving our clients at the highest level increasingly involves more than just providing great legal counsel—it means helping them innovate and advance in their markets," said Scott MacCormack, firmwide managing partner at Davis Wright. "It's a priority for us to build teams that can help our forward-thinking clients simultaneously navigate today's challenges while positioning themselves for tomorrow's opportunities."

About Davis Wright Tremaine

Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is an AmLaw 100 law firm with more than 600 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. Learn more at www.dwt.com.