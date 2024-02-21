Access Control Companies - Jhonson Controls (Ireland), Allegion Plc (Ireland) & Honeywell International Inc. (US) are the Key Players

Chicago, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The access control market size is projected to grow from USD 10.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 15.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2029. The growing awareness towards home security is catering the market for access control systems which are increasingly integrating with broader smart home ecosystems. This seamless integration allows for automated actions like unlocking doors upon arrival, setting access schedules for guests, and triggering alarms in case of unauthorized entry, creating a truly secure and intelligent living environment.

Major Access Control companies include:

ASSA ABLOY (Sweden)

dormakaba Group (US),

Johnson Controls (Ireland)

Allegion Plc (Ireland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

Identiv, Inc. (US)

Nedap N.V. (Netherlands)

Bosch Security Systems GmbH (Germany)

Thales (US)

AMAG Technology (US)

Axis Communications AB (Sweden)

Gunnebo Safe Storage AB. (Austria)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

GALLAGHER GROUP LIMITED (NewZealand)

For instance, in January 2023, Abloy Oy, a part of ASSA ABLOY, introduced ABLOY Key Deposit for keyless access. It enables keyless access to properties with a smartphone via a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connection. With this device, property managers can grant different user groups access to properties via the users’ mobile phones without needing key logistics and access control.

In September 2023, Johnson Controls launches the new OpenBlue Service to ensure security device performance. The offering combines Johnson Controls OpenBlue suite of connected solutions, and the ability to monitor and manage security devices across vendors, with remote support services and meaningful insights from skilled engineers, as well as simplified, integrated zero-trust cybersecurity protection.

ASSA ABLOY manufactures and sells door-opening solutions, such as access control, mechanical and electromechanical locking, identification technology, entrance automation, security doors, hotel security, and mobile access systems. It has a presence in 70 countries across Europe, North and South America, and Asia and Oceania. The company’s regional divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, and security doors, adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

dormakaba Group is a global security group formed through the merger of Kaba Group (Switzerland) and Dorma Group (Germany). The company offers a wide range of products and services, from individual locks and door controls to complete integrated access systems. The range also includes solutions for a seamless flow, such as sensor barriers, speed and self-boarding gates, high-security locks, workforce management solutions, as well as services for all these applications.

