UPDATE: Officer Involved Critical Incident in Winnebago County, Wis.

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Winnebago County, Wis. that occurred in the evening of Friday, February 2, 2024.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., North Fond du Lac Police Department Sergeant Bryce LaLuzerne, with five years of law enforcement experience, initiated a traffic stop in the Village of North Fond du Lac. The vehicle fled the traffic stop leading to a pursuit. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a tire deflation device on Interstate 41 near County Hwy Z approximately one-half mile into Winnebago County causing the vehicle to stop.

The driver, and lone occupant of the vehicle, identified as Lawrence M. Drennan, age 36, called 911 and reported he had a gun. Drennan exited the vehicle and approached law enforcement. Sergeant LaLuzerne discharged his firearm, striking Drennan. Life saving measures were performed but Drennan died from his injuries on the scene.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

Sergeant LaLuzerne remains on administrative duty, per department policy.

Sergeant LaLuzerne was wearing a body camera during the incident. Both North Fond du Lac Police Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have squad cameras.

DCI is leading the investigation of the officer involved critical incident with assistance from Wisconsin State Patrol, Winnebago County Coroner’s Office, DCI Crime Response Specialists, and members of DCI’s Digital Evidence Unit. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.