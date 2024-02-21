Pothole repair work will cause delays on WYO 22

The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), along with contract crews from Ames Construction, will be repairing potholes tomorrow on the Snake River bridge and adjacent work areas on Wyoming State Highway 22 at the intersection of Wyoming State Highway 390 because of excessive deterioration.

The work will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 21, weather permitting, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Traffic will be carried through the work areas at reduced speeds on a single lane under flagging operations. Drivers are advised to obey all traffic control signs and plan accordingly for delays that will occur through the work zones. WYDOT advises travelers to expect delays and encourages drivers to avoid the area during work hours.

Crews are working to alleviate road damage on the bridge to ease commuting through the construction project during the winter.

Crews hope to finish the work in one day, weather permitting. The delay times will vary depending on progress and cure time of the material (which is temperature dependent).



The work is part of the Snake River Bridge and Intersection project, which was awarded in November of

2022. The work includes the replacement of the Snake River Bridge on WYO 22, the reconstruction of

the intersection of WYO 22 and WYO 390, wildlife crossings and other work on approximately 1.80 miles

of WYO 22 & WYO 390 in Teton County. More information about the project history is available at

www.dot.state.wy.us/snakeriver. The completion date for this project is June 30, 2025.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to remember to obey all roadside signs, traffic control devices and

closures. For more information about the current work going on at the WYO 22 and WYO 390

intersection and Snake River Bridge, visit https://wy22wilsonsrb.com.

For more information on construction projects across Wyoming, visit our web site at www.wyoroad.info,

select the “map” link, and highlight “construction” on the additional layers menu. Drivers can sign up

for 511 Notify alerts at https://www.wyoroad.info/511/511NotifyAnnouncement.html.