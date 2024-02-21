Press Release 24A2001015
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2001015
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 02/19/24 1545
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rice Hill Road, Sheldon
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Ashley Lieske
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 02/19/2024, at approximately 1545 hours, the State Police and DCF began a joint investigation into a report made by school staff from MVU. Based on the initial investigation, it was determined Ashley Lieske assaulted a juvenile family member the night before. Based on statements and the injuries, Lieske was charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. On 02/20/2024, Lieske was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 02/22/2024.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2024 1300
COURT: Franklin Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not included.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier
Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit
Troop A- Williston Barracks
Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov