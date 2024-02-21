Press Release 24A2001015

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2001015

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det/Sgt Dan Trottier

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 02/19/24 1545

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rice Hill Road, Sheldon

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Ashley Lieske

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 02/19/2024, at approximately 1545 hours, the State Police and DCF began a joint investigation into a report made by school staff from MVU. Based on the initial investigation, it was determined Ashley Lieske assaulted a juvenile family member the night before. Based on statements and the injuries, Lieske was charged with 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. On 02/20/2024, Lieske was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court on 02/22/2024.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/22/2024 1300

COURT: Franklin Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not included.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Sergeant Dan Trottier

Vermont State Police BCI and Polygraph Unit

Troop A- Williston Barracks

Daniel.Trottier@vermont.gov