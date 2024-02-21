Freeway ramp closures for surface treatment continue Feb. 21

Main, News Posted on Feb 20, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oʻahu motorists of the upcoming temporary closures of four on-ramps and off-ramps for the continuation of the High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project beginning Wednesday night, Feb. 21.

Surface friction coating, to improve safety, will be installed at various on-ramps and off-ramps throughout the island as a safety measure. Closures will occur overnight from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting at the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp from Pu‘uloa Road and other ramps along the H-1 Freeway from ʻAiea to Waiʻanae. Closure details are as follows:

Full closure of the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp from Pu‘uloa Road, nightly, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, and Thursday, Feb. 22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the ʻ Aiea off-ramp (Exit 13A) from the westbound H-1 Freeway on Sunday night, Feb. 25, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway on-ramp from Pu‘uloa Road, nightly, from Monday, Feb. 26, through Thursday, Feb. 29, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure of the Ko Olina off-ramp from the westbound Farrington Highway on Thursday night, Feb. 29, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.



Finalizing work on the ramp improvements is to be completed the week of Sunday, March 3 through Thursday, March 7 and will be announced as scheduled. Over the course of this work, improvements will be completed at subsequent locations including the Mōkapu Interchange, Kāne‘ohe Interchange, Pu‘uloa Interchange, Hālawa Interchange, Stadium Interchange, Waiau Interchange, Palailai Interchange, and Ko Olina Interchange.

As improvements progress to different locations, HDOT will keep the public informed on our social media pages, Facebook and Twitter/X, and on the HDOT roadwork page at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/oahu/. The High-Friction Surface Treatment Installation Project is estimated to be completed by the end of March 2024, weather permitting.

HDOT reminds motorists to follow all traffic control signs and to check their preferred traffic applications to plan their commutes. Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. All work is weather permitting.

