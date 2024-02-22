Retail Lockbox, Inc.'s CEO and Co-Founder Craig Dawson Receives Accolades for 2024
Craig Dawson Named to PSBJ Power 100 for a 4th YearSEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) released its annual ‘Power 100’ list naming Criag Dawson for the fourth year to its Power 100 list. The Journal is a publication of American City Business Journals (ACBJ), a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news, and the largest publisher of metropolitan business newsweeklies in the United States. According to the PSBJ, “It's a list of movers and shakers, the most influential people who are either making news, getting things done behind the scenes or using their wealth and power for the betterment of our communities.”
CO-FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT OF RETAIL LOCKBOX, INC.
Dawson co-founded Retail Lockbox, Inc. in 1994, with the vision of providing the fastest and most efficient error-free bill payment and imaging services in the nation, with the flexibility and technological advances to meet the unique needs of each client. Since then, it has been refining the craft of remittance processing, data management, systems integration, and digital archiving from its main headquarters in Seattle, WA and its recently acquired location in Houston, TX. Retail Lockbox, Inc.’s 650+ customers entrust them with time sensitive and accurate depositing of $11 billion in processed payments and the scanning of 80 million confidential documents each year.
COMMUNITY LEADER AND SOCIAL JUSTICE ADVOCATE
While Dawson’s primary business role has seen him managing a successful and growing company for the last 30 years, his leadership and influence extends outside the walls of Retail Lockbox., Inc.
Dawson currently serves as a Board of Director of Boise Cascade (Audit and Compensation), Board of Director of Washington Trust Bank (Audit Committee, Credit Oversight Committee), Board of Director for McKinstry Corporation, Board of Director of Pearson Packaging, past Chair of the Washington Roundtable, and past Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco Seattle Branch.
Dawson is actively engaged in fighting racism and providing pathways for diverse citizens and communities to succeed. He serves on the Washington Employers for Racial Equity (WERE) coalition as Co-Chair, the University of Washington Foster School of Business Consulting and Business Development Center, the Rainier Scholars Resource Council, and is a past 25+ year member of the Rotary of Downtown Seattle, and Past President and one of the Founders of Tabor 100.
Dawson recently founded the Black Business Warehouse, a company that helps Black businesses and individuals’ contract with major business enterprises.
Born in Seattle, WA, Dawson graduated from the University of Washington Foster School of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Marketing. He attended Pepperdine University and is a graduate of the Bush School in Seattle. He is married with two children.
https://www.retaillockbox.com/
Adrian Green
Retail Lockbox, Inc.
+1 206-462-3055
adrian.green@retaillockbox.com
