Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald’s Statement on the Passing of Emme Tomimbang Burns

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing on Monday of Emme Tomimbang Burns. Emme was a force of nature. From her work in the media to her support of the medical school, her warmth and passion energized all who came in contact with her. Emme’s light also shone brightly on the Judiciary. As the wife of former ICA Chief Judge James Burns, Emme was an integral part of the ICA ‘ohana, both while Jim Burns was chief judge, and in the years since. She was a mentor and caring friend to many people in our community, including myself and many other judges and attorneys. Her love for the islands and their people shone brightly in all of her work, and she made it her mission to support others to achieve their goals.

“Emme will be greatly missed and we extend our deepest aloha and heartfelt sympathy to her family.”