Sheila Marina of Planet of Peace to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BOWMANVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Sheila Marina became increasingly aware of the rise in cases of anxiety, depression, mental health and mysterious aches and pains in the physical body, she became curious about a world that was filled with self-acceptance and an awareness of accountability. She imagined what it would be like to live on a Planet of Peace. Today that phrase is the name for an energy healing business that helps create exactly that: a better world comprised of people who are empowered, free of pain and trauma, and in a better state of mental health.

The challenges of a life without good mental health are something Sheila came to know as a youth, living with a mother whose mental illness and unresolved trauma sadly led to an early death. Today Sheila is trained and skilled in a variety of modalities—such as Reiki, Positive Psychology, Body Code, Hypnotherapy, Emotion Code, and EFT—that help remove blockages, free positive energy, and move people along on their healing journey.

“I am always amazed by how precise and rapid the changes can be. I also had trapped emotions and after Reiki therapy, I was so energized and improved that I wanted to pay it forward. I started training in Reiki and down the road became a Reiki Master and then studied Positive Psychology, Hypnotherapy, The Emotion Code and The Body Code. I met with a woman who had suffered for years from stress related disorders and found five trapped emotions in just her nasal cavity! She experienced almost immediate relief from a physical sinus pressure she`d endured for 10 years.”

Sheila is proud to be part of such remarkable improvements in people’s physical and mental health. We are all energy, she notes, and The Body Code as the book with that name says. Once we make contact with the subconscious mind-- where all of our experiences and memories are stored--we can change the course of someone’s life by correcting imbalances within the body, including physical, emotional, and energetic issues which can contribute to various health problems. Sheila emphasizes that the subconscious mind is like a filing cabinet, and we have to be mindful about what we store in there.

“It has been my experience that energy therapy is the best way to heal. Safer than pharmaceuticals. Faster than talk therapy. And it’s all because the body really has the capacity to heal itself. Your subconscious mind serves as a powerful resource for intuition, creativity, and problem-solving, drawing upon past experiences and knowledge to inform your decisions and actions in the present.’

Sheila tells everyone who consults Planet of Peace Energy Healing to completely love and accept themselves, no matter what is going on. When you believe that message it is the first step to feeling better. She is grateful to have a platform to share her knowledge and therapeutic strategies and play a part in creating wellness. Sheila spent about 30 years working with Children’s Services in her native Canada before switching careers, and never felt quite the same sense of impact as she does now.

“I just love to help people. I know if I spend just a few minutes with you, you will feel better and notice a difference.”

Sheila is a helpful soul who has also been called a nature-loving, tree-hugging hippie. She is compassionate about raising awareness of healing and promoting self-love, self-care and empowerment. Learn more about her philosophies and approaches by listening to the upcoming radio show.

