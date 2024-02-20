Tennessee Disaster Recovery Centers to Close Feb. 26

NASHVILLE – Two Disaster Recovery Centers serving Tennesseans after the Dec. 9, 2023, storms and tornadoes are scheduled to cease operations Monday, Feb. 26.

Center locations:

Davidson County: Nashville State Community College North Davidson Campus, 1520 Gallatin Pike North Madison, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday-Sunday, closes permanently 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26

8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, closed Saturday-Sunday, closes permanently 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26 Montgomery County: Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane #501, Clarksville; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, closes permanently 8 p.m. Feb. 26

Specialists from Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to provide help to people with losses from the storms. Any resident of Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Gibson, Montgomery, Stewart or Sumner County who had uninsured losses from the disaster can visit any operating center.

Since December, TEMA and FEMA have operated seven centers. After the centers close, residents who applied to FEMA can continue to receive information about their applications by calling 800-621-3362.

Two SBA Business Recovery Centers will cease operations Feb. 29. The centers are located at Clarksville-Montgomery County Regional Planning Commission and Hendersonville Area Chamber of Commerce.

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.